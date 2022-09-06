Podcasts

A-Listers Podcast: Marco Damiani, CEO of AHRC NYC

By
comments
Posted on
Marco Damiani, Chief Executive Officer of AHRC New York City
Marco Damiani, Chief Executive Officer of AHRC New York City

In each episode of the “Power Women with Victoria Schneps” podcast, Schneps Media President Victoria Schneps introduces you to an outstanding, powerful woman who has discovered the keys to success and is willing to share that secret with Victoria’s listeners.

MEET FMARCO DAMIANI

This week on the A-Listers podcast, Victoria Schneps speaks with Marco Damiani, the Chief Executive Officer of AHRC New York City, about the people who impacted his early life, working with AHRC NYC’s 5,000 mission-driven staff members to build upon the extraordinary 70-plus year legacy of the organization’s commitment to social justice for children and adults with disabilities, and he shares his secrets to success.

Marco Damiani, Chief Executive Officer of AHRC New York City

Victoria’s A-Lister Podcast


Tune in to the “Power Women with Victoria Schneps” podcast here.

Produced by Jacquelyn DeStasio and Eric Hercules

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Jobs on Long Island

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites