A-Listers Podcast: Marco Damiani, CEO of AHRC NYC

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In each episode of the “Power Women with Victoria Schneps” podcast, Schneps Media President Victoria Schneps introduces you to an outstanding, powerful woman who has discovered the keys to success and is willing to share that secret with Victoria’s listeners.

MEET FMARCO DAMIANI

This week on the A-Listers podcast, Victoria Schneps speaks with Marco Damiani, the Chief Executive Officer of AHRC New York City, about the people who impacted his early life, working with AHRC NYC’s 5,000 mission-driven staff members to build upon the extraordinary 70-plus year legacy of the organization’s commitment to social justice for children and adults with disabilities, and he shares his secrets to success.

Tune in to the “Power Women with Victoria Schneps” podcast here.

Produced by Jacquelyn DeStasio and Eric Hercules