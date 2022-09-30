Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Adults and kids can get out and about this week to enjoy our East End event picks and go-to attractions in the Hamptons and North Fork this week, September 30–October 4, 2022.

Top 5 Kids Events to Check Out This Week

Sharpie Marker Doodle Pumpkins

Friday, September 30, 5 p.m.

Your little pumpkin in grades 4–12 can use Sharpies to design their own fall decoration at the Westhampton Free Library. Registration is required since space is limited.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

Basketball Clinic

Friday, September 30, 5–7 p.m.

Your little athlete ages 7–12 can join this Friday’s session to practice dribbling and shooting. Transportation is available from various locations.

1370A Majors Path, Southampton. 631-702-2425, southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau

Saint Therese Feast Day Festival

Saturday, October 1, 10–3 p.m.

Bring your family over to Saint Therese of Lisieux Church, where you will enjoy face painting, an inflatable obstacle course, music and food.

67 South Essex Street, Montauk. sttheresemontauk.com

Pumpkin & Craft Brew Weekends at Garden of Eve Farm

Saturday and Sunday, October 1 and 2

Parents and kiddos will love the fun at Garden of Eve Farm, which induces a pedal kart track, corn maze, lavender labyrinth and friendly animals. Mums, music, fresh lemonade and hot dogs are also part of the fun.

4558 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-722-8777, gardenofevefarm.com

Skateboarding Clinic

Tuesday, October 4, 4–5 p.m.

Bring your little skaters ages 5–10 over to Project Most, where Jacky and her team will teach them balance, confidence and new tricks. You will need to bring a helmet and water. Skateboards and pads will be provided.

92 Three Mile Harbor Road, East Hampton. 631-604-2777, projectmost.org

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

Amagansett Youth Park

Your kiddos can hop, skip and jump over to the Amagansett Youth Park to enjoy some fall frolicking. The facilities include picnic tables, a roller-skating rink and a playground. On a rainy day, head into the clubhouse for the indoor play area and toddler arts center.

206 Town Lane, East Hampton. ehamptonny.gov/facilities/facility/details/Amagansett-Youth-Park-60

Amber Waves Farm

Your little ones will love this family-friendly farm that features over 350 varieties of veggies, herbs and fresh-cut flowers, including apples, sweet corn and squash. You’ll also enjoy a Market Cafe featuring a special kids’ menu and bakery.

367 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org

The Candied Anchor

Take your little sweet teeth over to the Candied Anchor, where they’ll enjoy baked goods, gourmet candy and “mermaid tea.”

721 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-8038, candiedanchor.com

The Clubhouse

Enjoy some serious sporting fun with your kiddos at The Clubhouse, where the diversions include bowling, arcade games, mini golf and snacks.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-637-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Fairview Farm at Mecox

Enjoy the corn maze, pumpkin picking and food concession stand with popcorn and ribbon fries at this local favorite. There’s also a farm stand with fresh-baked pies that’s open on the weekends.

69 Horsemill Lane, Bridgehampton. 631-537-6154, fairviewfarmatmecox.com

Harbes Orchard

If you’ve got little ones who love autumn, you won’t want to miss the action at Harbes, which has locations in Riverhead, Mattituck and Jamesport. Fall fun includes apple picking, corn mazes and pumpkin patches, as well as hayrides and playgrounds. A Barnyard Adventure with live animals is happening in Mattituck. Parents will appreciate a fine selection of local wines and food options.

715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-482-7641, harbesfamilyfarm.com

Jamesport Farmstand

If you’re looking for somewhere fun to stop during your North Fork adventures, check out the Jamesport Farmstand. Organic flowers, veggies and eggs abound, as well as a pantry with fresh preserves.

1192 Main Road, Jamesport. jamesportfarmstead.com

Love Lane Kitchen

If your kiddos are hungry after a long day of exploring the East End, take them over to Love Lane Kitchen, where they can enjoy tasty burgers, a kids’ menu and a fine selection of Boylan sodas.

240 Love Lane, Mattituck. 631-298-8989, lovelanekitchen.com

Puff & Putt Family Fun Center

Enjoy outdoor early fall fun with mini golf, boating and board rentals at Puff & Putt. A small arcade and toy store are also located on the premises.

659 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-4473, puffandputt.business.site

Wickham’s Fruit Farm

You and your little farmers can pick their own apples while enjoying fresh cider, baked doughnuts and pies at Wickham’s Fruit Farm. U-pick is open from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. The farm is closed on Sundays.

28700 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6441, wickhamsfruitfarm.com/index.htm

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.