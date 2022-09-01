Feds Raid Russian Oligarch Viktor Vekselberg’s Southampton Mansion, Reports Say

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Federal investigators reportedly searched Thursday the Southampton estate of Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg whose $90 million private superyacht was recently seized as a part of sanctions enforced following the invasion of Ukraine.

Agents with the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) were spotted searching 19 Duck Pond Lane and a Manhattan residence on Park Avenue owned by Vekselberg, reported WNBC-TV and the New York Post. The Hamptons property was purchased in 2008 for $11.4 million by an entity known as Medallion Inc., records show.

Vekselberg, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, had been sanctioned in 2018, but the U.S. Department of Justice stepped up its efforts to seize his and other oligarchs’ assets after Russia invaded Ukraine in February. He is the founding chairman of Renova Group, an aluminum, oil, energy and telecoms conglomerate.

Worth a reported $9.3 billion, he is ranked among richest people in the world and is believed to own the world’s largest collection of Fabergé eggs.



In April, Spanish authorities seized Vekselberg’s 225-foot yacht, the Tango, which U.S. authorities said was subject of forfeiture for bank fraud, money laundering and sanctions. Investigators said Vekselberg used shell companies to obfuscate his ownership in the Tango, which he bought in 2011. Vekselberg’s yacht was the first Russian asset seized by a task force formed to enforce sanctions after the start of the war, officials said at the time.

“For decades, the Putin regime has been supported by a group of Russian oligarchs that abused their power for private gain to amass untold riches,” Acting Special Agent in Charge Ricky J. Patel of the HSI’s New York office said after Vekselberg’s yacht was seized in April. “As [the Department of Homeland Security’s] investigative arm, HSI stands at the forefront of combatting global networks that seek to violate U.S. law and exploit our nation’s financial systems. Working with our partners at the U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI, we will hold Putin’s oligarchs accountable and deny them the lavish lifestyles they cherish.”

His nearly two-acre Southampton property known as Villa Ledas has a 9,941-square-foot, two-story mansion built in 1998 with eight bedrooms and seven bathrooms, records show. The property was not seized, WNBC-TV reported. It was listed for nearly $16 million in 2020.

The FBI has previously warned that his nonprofit foundation may be a front for Russian espionage, NPR reported. Earlier this month, a federal judge approved a warrant authorizing the seizure of Vekselberg’s $90 million private jet, CNN reported. Local police referred questions to federal authorities, which declined to comment for this story.

Vekselberg made headlines in 2018 when a one-time attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels claimed that the oligarch paid $500,000 to Michael Cohen, a Lawrence native and former attorney for ex-President Donald Trump, to reimburse Cohen for paying Daniels $130,000 in hush money before the 2016 presidential election.

Daniels has said she had an affair with Trump while his wife Melania was pregnant with their son Barron.

The Southampton search comes after U.S. officials citing alleged espionage expelled Russian diplomats earlier this year, including those based at the Russian-owned Killenworth Estate in Glen Cove that has housed the nation’s diplomats for 70 years. The U.S. mission to the United Nations had reportedly described the Russian diplomats as “intelligence operatives” who had been “engaging in espionage activities that are adverse to our national security.”