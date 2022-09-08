Things to Do in the Hamptons: September 9–15, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Hamptons doesn’t stop after Labor Day, as we can see by all the fun events and activities happening this week, September 9–15, 2022.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

The Complete Unknowns: A Two-Night Celebration of the Artistry of Bob Dylan

Friday & Saturday, September 9 & 10, 8 p.m.

Choose from two unique evenings of music (no songs repeated) celebrating the artistry of Bob Dylan at the Bay Street Theater. Tickets begin at $35.

1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

The Hamptons Festival of Music

Friday-Sunday, September 9–11, 8 p.m.

Enjoy a unique three-night classical music festival in the heart of the Hamptons. Experience intimate orchestral, chamber and recital concerts at LTV Studios in the off-season.

75 Industrial Road, Wainscott. thehamptonsfestivalofmusic.com

Craig Ferguson at WHBPAC

Saturday, September 10, 8–10 p.m.

Join this Grammy-nominated and Emmy award-winning actor, director and comedian on the stage of the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center. His popular Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson ran on CBS for ten years and remained a favorite on YouTube. Tickets begin at $81.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Sahara at Southampton Publick House

Thursday, September 15, 9 p.m.

Enjoy live music by Sahara, no cover and drink specials at the Southampton Publick House. While you’re there, sample some of your favorite bites, wines and brews.

62 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-2800, publick.com

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

HarborFest Arts & Crafts Fair

Saturday, September 10, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Don’t miss the fresh maritime air along with arts and crafts, food, contests, exhibits and fun for the whole family at HarborFest in Sag Harbor. Admission is free.

1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. sagharborchamber.com

Just Plane Fun Day

Saturday, September 10, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

The East Hampton Aviation Association presents a day of fun for the whole family at the East Hampton Airport. Entry and parking are free.

173 Daniels Hole Road, Wainscott. hamptonflyers.com

SoFo Cleans the Beach

Saturday, September 10, 10–11:30 a.m.

Wrap up summer by joining folks of all ages as you clean up hometown beaches. Advanced registration is required.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Back to the Tents

Saturday, September 10, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Don’t miss this fabulous event at Agawam Park featuring vendors, live entertainment, wine tastings, food, art and fashion. Both General Admission and VIP tickets are available.

51 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-939-1139, allevents.in/southampton/back-to-the-tents/10000392550849157

40th Annual SHC Benefit Regatta

Saturday, September 10, 2–4 p.m.

Sail on over to Noyac Bay for the 40th annual Sag Harbor Cup Benefit Regatta. An Awards Gala will follow at the Breakwater Yacht Club.

51 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-4604, [email protected], sagharborcup.org

Full Moon Paddles

Saturday, September 10, 6–7:30 p.m.

Full Moon Paddles in the Hamptons happen during the serene time when the sun sets and the moon rises over the water. There is a quick lesson for newbies before the paddle, as well as refreshments and organic snacks.

Hamptons. 971-301-6919, jbyoga.com

Swept Away: Love Letter to a Surrogate(s)

Saturday, September 10, 7–10 p.m.

Join Guild Hall at Main Beach on four consecutive Saturday nights — September 10, 17, 24 and October 1 for a series of unmissable happenings. The series will take place at the water’s edge in front of the pavilion at Main Beach in East Hampton. Attendees can watch or be an active participant and enjoy the evening’s festivities.

101 Ocean Avenue, East Hampton. guildhall.org

Hampton Flea & Vintage Market

Sunday, September 11, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Enjoy gorgeous Hamptons scenery along with exclusive vintage items and live music. Admission is free.

17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton. hamptonflea.com

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Friday Matinee: Summer of Soul

Friday, September 9, 2–4 p.m.

Don’t miss this powerful documentary by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson about the “Summer of Soul,” a celebration of Black history, culture and fashion in Harlem in 1969. The film includes concert performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone and Sly & the Family Stone.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, rogersmemorial.librarycalendar.com

Insider’s View: Southampton House Tour

Saturday, September 10, 1–6 p.m.

Enjoy this unique opportunity to view the distinguished homes and gardens of the Hamptons. A Champagne reception will follow the tour.

17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton. 631-283-2494, southamptonhistory.org

Custom Guided House Tour

Saturday, September 10, 1 p.m.

Custom House was once the home of Henry Packer Dering, Sag Harbor’s Custom Master after the Revolutionary War. Tours of the home bring forth the bustling history of the community. Pre-registration is highly encouraged.

912 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0250, allevents.in/mobile/amp-event.php?event_id=10000394503770397

Equitable Earth: Writing For Equal Access, Protection and Preservation

Saturday, September 10, 1–3 p.m.

Join the Peconic Land Trust, which will be partnering with Herstory Writers Workshop to explore nature and social justice through personal memoirs and beautiful locations. This week, write in the beautiful setting of Bridge Gardens. Space is limited and rain will cancel.

36 Mitchell Lane, Bridgehampton. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

A Walk on the Water Fundraiser

Saturday, September 10, 6–10 p.m.

Enjoy this special event to raise money for surf therapy for differently abled children. Your ticket includes beer, wine, specialty cocktails and a Live Auction.

55 South Elmwood Avenue, Montauk. eventbrite.com/e/awow-montauk-fundraiser-tickets-397090025957

Probate, Taxes and Asset Protection 101

Sunday, September 12, 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Learn how to best protect your assets even if you have a will. Britt Burner Esq. will be discussing the importance of estate planning documents, the probate process and misconceptions about elder law at the Sag Harbor Cinema.

90 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-941-3434, burnerlaw.com

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

Beauty, Love and Inspiration & the Garden of Friends

Saturday, September 10, 1 p.m.

Enjoy this special exhibit featuring the paintings from Gerson Leiber’s Cubist period, as well as the designs of Judith Leiber. You’ll also enjoy works from other East End artists at the Garden of Friends.

466 Old Stone Highway, East Hampton. eventbrite.com/e/beauty-love-and-inspiration-the-garden-of-friends-tickets-380209325327

Terry Elkins: Paintings Past and Present

On view through September 11

Don’t miss the last weekend to view this special solo exhibition at MM Fine Art, with works spanning the last 30 years of the artist’s career. Elkins’ oil paintings, pastels and drawings depict landscapes, seascapes and historical landmarks in an intensely personal way.

4 N. Main Street, Suite A, Southampton. 631-259-2274, mmfineart.com

Summer Finale 2022: Thirty Squared Art Show

On view through September 18

Don’t miss the late summer works of 20 local painters, photographers and image-makers at the Water Mill Museum! Cash, checks, PayPal and credit cards are all accepted.

41 Old Mill Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4625, watermillmuseum.org

Joaquin Sorolla and Esteban Vincente: In the Light of the Garden

On view through October 16

View this special autumn exhibition of Spanish masters of the light and color emerging from their gardens. Joaquin Sorolla designed the garden at his home in Madrid, which is now the Sorolla Museum. Almost half a century later, Estaban Vincente set up an art studio in his beautiful farmhouse garden in Bridgehampton.

179 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.