Things to Do in the Hamptons Over Labor Day Weekend 2022

The big final weekend of summer in the Hamptons (officially) is here! Plan smart to enjoy days of fun and culture at all the best Labor Day weekend events, September 1–4, 2022.
DAN’S PAPERS HAMPTONS EVENTS
Dan’s Power Women of the East End
Thursday, September 8, 6 p.m.
Power Women of the East End honors those fearless females who make the East End the thriving and vibrant place it is to work, live and do business. When women support women, amazing things happen. All 100% of the evening’s raffle proceeds will go to support NY CancerFoundation.
111 St. Andrews Road, Southampton. SchnepsMedia.com/events/power-women-of-the-east-end
HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS
SummerFest
Thursday, September 1, 6 p.m.–2 a.m.
Southampton Arts Center hosts a magical evening on its iconic grounds, honoring Helena and Rob Vahradian with the 2022 Champions of the Arts Award. At 10 p.m., join hosts Alexander Hankin, Danielle Naftali, Makenzie Moon Phelan and Andrew Warren for the inaugural SummerFest After Dark.
25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.com
Shinnecock Powwow
Friday-Monday, September 9–12
The Shinnecock Powwow is one of the largest Native American gatherings on the East Coast and shines the spotlight on Indigenous dance, jewelry, regalia and culture. Grounds open at 3 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. other days. The must-see Grand Entry takes place at 12:30 p.m. and/or 7 p.m. on each day.
1 West Church Street, Southampton. shinnecockindianpowwow.com
The Motown Band at WHBPAC
Saturday, September 3, 8–11 p.m.
Don’t miss your favorite hits, including “Heat Wave” and “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg,” as they are performed on the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center stage. Tickets begin at $41.
76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org
Opera al Fresco with Eve Queler
Sunday, September 4, 5–7 p.m.
Enjoy an elegant night in the garden at LongHouse Reserve, where you’ll hear musical works under the direction of the artistic director Emerita of the Opera Orchestra of New York. The concert will be underwritten by John Githens.
133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton. 631-329-3568, longhouse.org
Opera & Broadway of the Hamptons: A Southampton Salute to Summer
Sunday, September 4, 5–7:30 p.m.
Don’t miss this annual fundraiser featuring arias and duets starring and hosted by award-winning singer Cristina Fontanelli at the Basilica Parish of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary, a venue within walking distance of all of your favorite shops and restaurants. Tickets are $25–$65.
158 Hill Street, Southampton. eventbrite.com/e/opera-broadway-of-hamptons-a-southampton-salute-to-summer-tickets-392615372147
Sunday Jazz at Southampton Publick House
Sunday, September 4, 7–9 p.m.
Join Certain Moves Trio, known for their smooth jazz sounds, at the Southampton Publick House. While you’re there, enjoy some bites, wines, brews or signature cocktails.
62 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-2800, publick.com
HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES
Labor Day Weekend at the Beach Bar
Friday-Sunday, September 2–4, 9 p.m.
Celebrate the end of summer with a final waterfront party at the Beach Bar that includes a live DJ, drinks and apps.
58 Foster Avenue, Hampton Bays. facebook.com/events/beach-bar-hamptons/labor-day-weekend/336508702015289
Havdala at the Beach
Saturday, September 3, 9 p.m.
Gather with friends to escort the Shabbos with prayers for the week on the Main Beach in East Hampton.
104 Ocean Avenue, East Hampton. 631-329-5800, chabadofthehamptons.com
Yoga in the Vines at Wölffer Estate
Saturday & Sunday, September 3 & 4, 9 & 10:15 a.m.
Bring your yoga mat, body and soul to Wölffer Estate, where you’ll enjoy peaceful yoga in the beautiful vineyard of Wölffer Estate. Drop-in classes are $30.
139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-539-5106, wolffer.com
Whale Watching
Sunday, September 4, 2–7 p.m.
Don’t miss the last Sunday to view whales, dolphins, sea turtles and other marine life in Montauk with CRESLI and the Viking Fleet. The cost is $80 for adults, $50 for children ages 5–12 and free for little ones ages 4 and under.
462 West Lake Drive, Montauk. 631-319-6003, cresli.org
ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS
Jackson Pollock Drip Paint Workshop
Friday, September 2, 10–11:30 a.m.
Don’t miss your last Friday to enjoy this special workshop that begins with a guided tour of the studio and home of artists Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner. Finish it off with a hands-on painting class that includes a canvas you get to take home!
830 Springs-Fireplace Road, East Hampton. 631-329-2811, mannix.studio/jackson-pollock
Word Game Palooza
Friday, September 2, 1-3 p.m.
If you’re a word game fan, you won’t want to miss your chance to join your fellow enthusiasts for an afternoon of Scrabble, Boggle and more. Advanced registration is recommended.
91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org
Preserving Your Organic Harvest
Saturday, September 3, 1–3 p.m.
Join expert Renato Stafford as he talks about preserving your fall harvest for an entire year. You’ll learn about canning, freezing and dehydrating. Delicious, healthy samples will also be available!
52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org
HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS
The Lightness of Being
Through September 3
Don’t miss the last weekend to view the works of five outstanding female ceramicists at the Onna House. Sculptures explore relationships between the environment, healing and movement.
123 Georgica Road, East Hampton. 646-755-3740, mutualart.com
Terry Elkins: Paintings Past & Present
Through September 11
This show at MM Fine Art spans the last 30 years of the artist’s career, including both recent works and special highlights from earlier periods, including the 1995 stunning 21-foot-long oil painting “Peter’s Pond,” which has only been shown in a gallery setting once.
4 North Main Street, Southampton. 631-259-2274, mmfineart.com
Figures Transformed
Through September 21
Stop by the Southampton Arts Center to view this unique exhibition of artists who use the human figure as the central imagery in their work. The museum is open Thursday-Monday from noon–5 p.m. and admission is $5.
25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org
On the Bright Side
Through September 25
Don’t miss this astonishing collection of pop art and cultural icon-inspired pieces at the White Room Gallery, a venue known for its unique energy and impressive works.
2415 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery
Amanda Means at Jetsam Studio
Through September 30
Don’t miss examples of Amanda Means’ iconic Light Bulb works that include digital light bulbs and abstractions perfected in the darkroom. Means’ work has been featured in the Whitney Museum of American Art, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art and the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston.
58 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 212-255-9286, jhbgallery.com
Jeremy Lawson and Stacy Leigh at Harper’s East Hampton
Through October 20
Don’t miss the work of Stacy Leigh, who is doing her first solo exhibition at Harper’s East Hampton. The Condition of Things explores the plight of the patriarchal convention through poignant creations. Jeremy Lawson is also celebrating his first solo exhibition at the gallery. The oil paintings explore his relationship with the act of painting.
87 Newton Lane, East Hampton. 631-324-1131, harpersgallery.com
Summer Finale 2022: Thirty Squared Art Show
Thursday-Sunday, September 8–18
Don’t miss this special last-gasp-of-summer exhibit beginning on Thursday, September 8. You can purchase plenty of beautiful works from local painters, photographers and image-makers. Cash, credit cards and Paypal are all accepted.
41 Old Mill Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4625, watermillmuseum.org
Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.