Things to Do in the Hamptons Over Labor Day Weekend 2022

The big final weekend of summer in the Hamptons (officially) is here! Plan smart to enjoy days of fun and culture at all the best Labor Day weekend events, September 1–4, 2022.

DAN’S PAPERS HAMPTONS EVENTS

Dan’s Power Women of the East End

Thursday, September 8, 6 p.m.

Power Women of the East End honors those fearless females who make the East End the thriving and vibrant place it is to work, live and do business. When women support women, amazing things happen. All 100% of the evening’s raffle proceeds will go to support NY CancerFoundation.

111 St. Andrews Road, Southampton. SchnepsMedia.com/events/power-women-of-the-east-end

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

SummerFest

Thursday, September 1, 6 p.m.–2 a.m.

Southampton Arts Center hosts a magical evening on its iconic grounds, honoring Helena and Rob Vahradian with the 2022 Champions of the Arts Award. At 10 p.m., join hosts Alexander Hankin, Danielle Naftali, Makenzie Moon Phelan and Andrew Warren for the inaugural SummerFest After Dark.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.com

Shinnecock Powwow

Friday-Monday, September 9–12

The Shinnecock Powwow is one of the largest Native American gatherings on the East Coast and shines the spotlight on Indigenous dance, jewelry, regalia and culture. Grounds open at 3 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. other days. The must-see Grand Entry takes place at 12:30 p.m. and/or 7 p.m. on each day.

1 West Church Street, Southampton. shinnecockindianpowwow.com

The Motown Band at WHBPAC

Saturday, September 3, 8–11 p.m.

Don’t miss your favorite hits, including “Heat Wave” and “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg,” as they are performed on the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center stage. Tickets begin at $41.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Opera al Fresco with Eve Queler

Sunday, September 4, 5–7 p.m.

Enjoy an elegant night in the garden at LongHouse Reserve, where you’ll hear musical works under the direction of the artistic director Emerita of the Opera Orchestra of New York. The concert will be underwritten by John Githens.

133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton. 631-329-3568, longhouse.org

Opera & Broadway of the Hamptons: A Southampton Salute to Summer

Sunday, September 4, 5–7:30 p.m.

Don’t miss this annual fundraiser featuring arias and duets starring and hosted by award-winning singer Cristina Fontanelli at the Basilica Parish of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary, a venue within walking distance of all of your favorite shops and restaurants. Tickets are $25–$65.

158 Hill Street, Southampton. eventbrite.com/e/opera-broadway-of-hamptons-a-southampton-salute-to-summer-tickets-392615372147

Sunday Jazz at Southampton Publick House

Sunday, September 4, 7–9 p.m.

Join Certain Moves Trio, known for their smooth jazz sounds, at the Southampton Publick House. While you’re there, enjoy some bites, wines, brews or signature cocktails.

62 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-2800, publick.com

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Labor Day Weekend at the Beach Bar

Friday-Sunday, September 2–4, 9 p.m.

Celebrate the end of summer with a final waterfront party at the Beach Bar that includes a live DJ, drinks and apps.

58 Foster Avenue, Hampton Bays. facebook.com/events/beach-bar-hamptons/labor-day-weekend/336508702015289

Havdala at the Beach

Saturday, September 3, 9 p.m.

Gather with friends to escort the Shabbos with prayers for the week on the Main Beach in East Hampton.

104 Ocean Avenue, East Hampton. 631-329-5800, chabadofthehamptons.com

Yoga in the Vines at Wölffer Estate

Saturday & Sunday, September 3 & 4, 9 & 10:15 a.m.

Bring your yoga mat, body and soul to Wölffer Estate, where you’ll enjoy peaceful yoga in the beautiful vineyard of Wölffer Estate. Drop-in classes are $30.

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-539-5106, wolffer.com

Whale Watching

Sunday, September 4, 2–7 p.m.

Don’t miss the last Sunday to view whales, dolphins, sea turtles and other marine life in Montauk with CRESLI and the Viking Fleet. The cost is $80 for adults, $50 for children ages 5–12 and free for little ones ages 4 and under.

462 West Lake Drive, Montauk. 631-319-6003, cresli.org

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Jackson Pollock Drip Paint Workshop

Friday, September 2, 10–11:30 a.m.

Don’t miss your last Friday to enjoy this special workshop that begins with a guided tour of the studio and home of artists Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner. Finish it off with a hands-on painting class that includes a canvas you get to take home!

830 Springs-Fireplace Road, East Hampton. 631-329-2811, mannix.studio/jackson-pollock

Word Game Palooza

Friday, September 2, 1-3 p.m.

If you’re a word game fan, you won’t want to miss your chance to join your fellow enthusiasts for an afternoon of Scrabble, Boggle and more. Advanced registration is recommended.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

Preserving Your Organic Harvest

Saturday, September 3, 1–3 p.m.

Join expert Renato Stafford as he talks about preserving your fall harvest for an entire year. You’ll learn about canning, freezing and dehydrating. Delicious, healthy samples will also be available!

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

The Lightness of Being

Through September 3

Don’t miss the last weekend to view the works of five outstanding female ceramicists at the Onna House. Sculptures explore relationships between the environment, healing and movement.

123 Georgica Road, East Hampton. 646-755-3740, mutualart.com

Terry Elkins: Paintings Past & Present

Through September 11

This show at MM Fine Art spans the last 30 years of the artist’s career, including both recent works and special highlights from earlier periods, including the 1995 stunning 21-foot-long oil painting “Peter’s Pond,” which has only been shown in a gallery setting once.

4 North Main Street, Southampton. 631-259-2274, mmfineart.com

Figures Transformed

Through September 21

Stop by the Southampton Arts Center to view this unique exhibition of artists who use the human figure as the central imagery in their work. The museum is open Thursday-Monday from noon–5 p.m. and admission is $5.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

On the Bright Side

Through September 25

Don’t miss this astonishing collection of pop art and cultural icon-inspired pieces at the White Room Gallery, a venue known for its unique energy and impressive works.

2415 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery

Amanda Means at Jetsam Studio

Through September 30

Don’t miss examples of Amanda Means’ iconic Light Bulb works that include digital light bulbs and abstractions perfected in the darkroom. Means’ work has been featured in the Whitney Museum of American Art, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art and the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston.

58 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 212-255-9286, jhbgallery.com

Jeremy Lawson and Stacy Leigh at Harper’s East Hampton

Through October 20

Don’t miss the work of Stacy Leigh, who is doing her first solo exhibition at Harper’s East Hampton. The Condition of Things explores the plight of the patriarchal convention through poignant creations. Jeremy Lawson is also celebrating his first solo exhibition at the gallery. The oil paintings explore his relationship with the act of painting.

87 Newton Lane, East Hampton. 631-324-1131, harpersgallery.com

Summer Finale 2022: Thirty Squared Art Show

Thursday-Sunday, September 8–18

Don’t miss this special last-gasp-of-summer exhibit beginning on Thursday, September 8. You can purchase plenty of beautiful works from local painters, photographers and image-makers. Cash, credit cards and Paypal are all accepted.

41 Old Mill Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4625, watermillmuseum.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.