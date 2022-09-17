Manorville Cow on The Lam Spotted on Golf Course

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A cow that went missing from a farm in Manorville has been spotted running through the community nearly a month after the owner reported the disappearance to Suffolk County police.

Representatives of Jerry’s Farm, which raises livestock, said the 750-pound cow named Vienna fled on August 27, but there had been no sightings since — until this week.

“She was our jumper,” said Louis Zollo, whose father owns the farm. “She jumped over a six-foot fence.”

The incident comes about a year after a bull named Barney was on the loose for two months before being captured in Moriches and a lynx was roaming the Islips for three days this summer.

Zollo said he reported the cow missing the same day and followed up regularly but it didn’t seem to be a priority.

“The cops said, ‘we’ll put the word out,’ but I never heard anything,” Zollo said.

Zollo then contacted Strong Island Animal Rescue, which helped capture the Islip lynx. The group has since begun circulating “missing cow” flyers and shared video of the cow spotted on a golf course Saturday.

The nonprofit group will ensure the cow will be sent to an animal sanctuary in New Jersey once captured.

“I’m glad it’s still alive,” said Zollo.

Related Story: 15 Times Animals Made Wild News on Long Island