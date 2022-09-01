Things to Do on the North Fork for Labor Day Weekend 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The East End summer has reached its official conclusion over Labor Day weekend, but there’s still time to enjoy all sorts of exciting North Fork events, September 2–8, 2022.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

Paris Ray at Pindar Vineyards

Friday, September 2, 4–8 p.m.

Sip in a little bit of heaven at Pindar Vineyards, where you can enjoy live music on the deck while watching the sunset. Wines by the glass and bottle, as well as pizzas, are available.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

Haig Mathosian Live at Bedell Cellars

Sunday, September 4, noon–4 p.m.

Don’t miss the soothing tunes of Haig Mathosian at Bedell Cellars, where you can sip on your favorite reds and whites while enjoying the early autumn scenery.

36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com

That ’70s Band

Sunday, September 4, 7 p.m.

Don’t miss That ’70s Band as they play your favorite hits, including the tunes of KC & The Sunshine Band, Earth, Wind and Fire and the Commodores at The Suffolk. Tickets are $45 and doors open at 7 p.m.

118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Brick Cove Marina Summer Swells Concert Series

Saturday, September 3, 1–5 p.m.

Don’t miss live music by Rori Kelly, a beer truck from the North Fork Brewery and a sweets truck provided by the NoFo Flour Shoppe. Your whole family will also enjoy kite flying, yard games and crafts. In addition, there will be face painting and an art show in the Big Barn. It’s sure to be an exciting day for all ages.

1760 Sage Boulevard, Southold. 631-477-0830, brickcove.com

Bug Light Cruise & Tour

Saturday, August 27, 5–7 p.m.

Tour the inside of Bug Light, the only area lighthouse that allows visitor tours. This two-hour narrated tour/cruise is hosted by the East End Seaport Museum, the keepers of the lighthouse. Tickets are $59.

103 Third Street, Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org

Classic Guided Wine Country Tour

Saturday and Sunday, September 3 and 4, 10 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

What better way to see Long Island’s bucolic North Fork than on two wheels? This tour includes classic countryside views including vineyards, harbors, vintage homes and wildlife. You’ll also enjoy non-alcoholic beverages, visits to farm stands and shopping. Tour upgrades include wine tastings and authentic Mexican lunch.

13200 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-871-1666, eastendbiketours.com

Yoga in the Vines With Solnste

Sunday, September 4, 10–11 a.m.

Get your flex on in the beauty of a North Fork Vineyard at Terra Vite Winery. Register ahead of time and bring your mat and towel.

25 Manor Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-3416, terravitevineyard.com

Horse & Farm Walking Tour

Sunday, September 4, 11 a.m.

Take part in a guided tour of Spirit’s Promise Equine Rescue that includes a walk-through experience and education about horses, cows, pigs and chickens. The cost is $20 per person and you’ll need suitable shoes for walking.

2746 Sound Avenue, Baiting Hollow. 631-875-0433, spiritspromise.com

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Friends of Riverhead Free Library Photography Club

Thursday, September 8, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Shutterbugs won’t want to miss this chance to discuss techniques, assignments and group photo walks. Head to riverheadphotoclub.org for more information.

330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228, riverhead.librarycalendar.com

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

Once on This Island

Through September 2022

Don’t miss your chance to view the works of artists living and working on Shelter Island, including Karen Arm, John Chamberlain and Janet Culbertson. The Historical Society is open Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org

