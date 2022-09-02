In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.
Leif Hope
Episode 95: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Leif Hope, chairman of the Artists & Writers Charity Softball Game. Throughout his long career, Hope, a resident of East Hampton, has been a painter, carpenter, restaurateur, organizer of the Artists & Writers Game, as well as captain of the Artists team. Though his team lost the 2022 game by a single point, he has led them to many victories in its 74 years.