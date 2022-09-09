Sag Harbor’s Full HarborFest 2022 Schedule

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Sag Harbor’s annual HarborFest returns for another year this weekend. Enjoy all the fun events, activities and competitions, September 9–11, 2022. Follow this helpful schedule to plan your weekend in the historic whaling village!

Learn more about HarborFest at sagharborchamber.com.

HARBORFEST FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

8 p.m.: Live Music with The Complete Unknowns, a celebration of the artistry of Bob Dylan — Bay Street Theater

HARBORFEST SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

9 a.m.–1 p.m.: Sag Harbor Farmers’ Market — Bay Street

9 a.m.–5 p.m.: Arts and Crafts Fair — Marine Park

10 a.m.–4 p.m.: Tony the Pony and the Barnyard Buddies Pony Rides and Petting Zoo — Steinbeck Park

10 a.m.–4 p.m.: Children’s Amusements, Games and Activities — Long Wharf and Steinbeck Park

10 a.m.–4 p.m.: Classic Boat Display — Long Wharf

10 a.m.–5 p.m.: A Taste of Sag Harbor — Long Wharf

10 a.m.–1 p.m.: Mashashimuet Park Through the Years exhibit — Sag Harbor Historical Museum, 174 Main Street

10 a.m.–4 p.m.: Her Story: A Celebration of Notable Sag Harbor Women, 1800-1970 exhibit — Sag Harbor Whaling & Historical Museum, 200 Main Street

10 a.m.: Live Music with the Sag Harbor Community Band — Long Wharf

11 a.m.: Children’s Tug-of-war — Windmill Beach

11 a.m.–3 p.m.: Exhibition on View: Resilience by Superposition Gallery — Eastville Historical Society Heritage House, 139 Hampton Street

11 a.m.–4 p.m.: Historical Harbor Tours for up to 10 people on a 45-minute boat tour leaving Long Wharf on the hour. $100 per person, to benefit Fighting Chance. Visit their booth on Long Wharf for info, or call 631-725-4646.

noon: Whalers Cup Races Elimination Round #1 — Long Wharf and Windmill Beach

12:30 p.m.: Live Music with Anita Guarino — Long Wharf

1 p.m.: Kids’ Corn Shucking Contest — register at the Epic Martial Arts booth on Long Wharf

1:30 p.m.: Firefighters’ Cup Whaleboat Races, Sag Harbor FD Championship — Windmill Beach

1:30 p.m.: New Book Launch: Trash Talk, book signing by Dr. Patricia Turner with reception to follow — Eastville Historical Society Heritage House, 139 Hampton Street

2 p.m.: Live Music in the Harbor with Bruce Beyer & Friends — Sag Harbor Historical Museum, 174 Main Street

2:30 p.m.: Children’s Potato Sack Race — Windmill Beach

2:30 p.m.: Live Music with Edna’s Kin — Long Wharf

2:45 p.m.: Children’s Hula Hoop Fun — Windmill Beach

3 p.m.: Whalers Cup Races Elimination Round #2 — Long Wharf and Windmill Beach

3:30 p.m.: Live Music with Lynn Blue Band — Long Wharf

3:45 p.m.: Keith Leaf Fire Juggler Show — Steinbeck Park

4 p.m.: American Beauty Cruises & Charters special one-hour HarborFest boat ride — Long Wharf. $20 adults, $15 children, under 5 are free. Check-in starts at 3:30 p.m.

5 p.m.: Canio’s Books presents John Steinbeck expert Susan Shillinglaw, speaking about Travels with Charley, the subject of her forthcoming book — The Church, 48 Madison Street. $10 to register, visit canios.wordpress.com.

5 p.m.: Live Music with Gene Casey and The Lonesharks — Steinbeck Park

6 p.m.: American Beauty Cruises & Charters Sunset Cruise, two-hour cruise — Long Wharf. $45 adults, $30 children, under 5 are free. Check-in at 5:30 p.m.

7 p.m.: Live Music with HooDoo Loungers — Steinbeck Park

8 p.m.: Live Music with The Complete Unknowns, a celebration of the artistry of Bob Dylan — Bay Street Theater

HARBORFEST SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

8 a.m.–noon: Pancake breakfast — Sag Harbor Fire Department, Brick Kiln Road

9 a.m.: Tour the Old Whalers’ Church, built in 1844, with a service to follow — 44 Union Street

9 a.m.–5 p.m.: Arts and Crafts Fair, Marine Park

10 a.m.–4 p.m.: Tony the Pony and the Barnyard Buddies Pony Rides and Petting Zoo — Steinbeck Park

10 a.m.–4 p.m.: Children’s Amusements, Games, Activities — Long Wharf and Steinbeck Park

10 a.m.–4 p.m.: Classic Boat Display — Long Wharf

10 a.m.–5 p.m.: A Taste of Sag Harbor — Long Wharf

10 a.m.–1 p.m.: Mashashimuet Park Through the Years exhibit — Sag Harbor Historical Museum, 174 Main Street

10 a.m.–4 p.m.: Her Story: A Celebration of Notable Sag Harbor Women, 1800-1970 exhibit — Sag Harbor Whaling & Historical Museum, 200 Main Street

11 a.m.: Live Music with Alfredo Merat — Long Wharf

11 a.m.: Children’s Tug-of-War — Windmill Beach

11 a.m.–3 p.m.: Exhibition on View: Resilience by Superposition Gallery — Eastville Historical Society Heritage House, 139 Hampton Street

11 a.m.–4 p.m.: Historical Harbor Tours for up to 10 people on a 45-minute boat tour leaving Long Wharf on the hour. $100 per person, to benefit Fighting Chance. Visit their booth on Long Wharf for info, or call 631-725-4646.

11:45 a.m.: Junior Whaleboat Elimination and Semifinal Rounds — Long Wharf and Windmill Beach

noon—4 p.m.: Celebrating Ma’s House as a recipient of one of Preservation Long Island’s bi-annual Preservation Awards for Organizational Excellence. Art displayed on lawn and Custom House open for self-guided tours — Custom House, 192 Main Street

noon: Clam Chowder Contest, Sponsored by Manna at the Lobster Inn to benefit the Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce — Long Wharf, Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce Booth

noon: Whaleboat Races Semifinal — Windmill Beach and Long Wharf

12:30 p.m.: American Beauty Special One-Hour HarborFest Boat Ride — Long Wharf. $20 adults, $15 children, under 5 are free. Check-in starts at noon.

1 p.m.: Live Music with Jim Turner — Long Wharf

1 p.m.: Children’s Corn Shucking Contest — Windmill Beach

1:30 p.m.: Whaleboat Racing, Fire Department Final

2 p.m.: The Sag Harbor Cup Regatta at Breakwater Yacht Club, captains meeting prior to race.

2 p.m.: American Beauty Cruises & Charters special one-hour HarborFest boat ride — Long Wharf. $20 adults, $15 children, under 5 are free. Check-in starts at 3:30 p.m.

2–4 p.m.: Dramatic readings from selections of John Steinbeck’s work by Harris Yulin, Paul McIsaac and others. Fundraiser for Canio’s Cultural Café, music and reception with silent auction. Suggested donation $10 — Canio’s Cultural Café, 290 Main Street

2:30 p.m.: Junior Whaleboat Championship — Long Wharf and Windmill Beach

3 p.m.: Children’s Hula Hoop Contest — Long Wharf

3:30 p.m.: Live Music with The Popsicles — Long Wharf

3:45 p.m.: Whaleboat Men’s and Women’s Championships — Windmill Beach and Long Wharf

4 p.m.: American Beauty Cruises & Charters special one-hour HarborFest boat ride — Long Wharf. $20 adults, $15 children, under 5 are free. Check-in starts at 3:30 p.m.

6 p.m.: American Beauty Cruises & Charters Sunset Cruise, two-hour cruise departs from Long Wharf. $45 adults, $30 children, under 5 are free. Check-in at 5:30 p.m.