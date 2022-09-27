Third Suspect Pleads Guilty to East Hampton Balenciaga Theft

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A third suspect has admitted to taking part in the brazen robbery of the luxury retail store Balenciaga in East Hampton in broad daylight in March.

Jamal Johns, 26, pleaded guilty on September 20 at Suffolk County court to grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was one of four New Jersey residents arrested in the case for stealing more than $90,000 worth of handbags from the exclusive shop. A fifth suspect remains at large.

“You cannot come to Suffolk County and steal what is not yours without law enforcement coming after you to the fullest extent of the law,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

Baseemah Davis, 34, and Wazir Rodgers, 25, pleaded guilty last month to larceny in the case. Prosecutors said Davis, Rodgers, Johns and 28-year-old Ali Abul Harris snatched the purses and fled before police captured the four suspects on the Long Island Expressway after they stopped their getaway vehicle and fled on foot on March 3.

Charges are pending against Harris. Davis was and Rodgers are scheduled to be sentenced in October. Johns is due back for sentencing on October 18.