Apple picking season is finally here. It’s time for you to get picking at your favorite spot for U-pick apples on the East End.

U-Pick Apples in the Hamptons + North Fork

Hank’s Pumpkintown: Beginning on September 10, apple picking will be available on weekends. For $32, families of four can pick one peck of apples (approximately 10 pounds of U-pick apples once the bag is full). Find autumn rose fuji, mutsu, cameo, cortland and more apple variants, each ripe for use in salads, pies or sauces. Open Saturdays & Sundays, 9:30 a.m.–6 p.m. ​240 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-726-4667, hankspumpkintown.com

Harbes Farms Jamesport: Beginning September 3, this farm is a great spot to do a little weekend honeycrisp apple picking — in fact, it has acres and acres of exclusively honey crisp apples. Entry is $9 per person. 1223 Maine Road, Jamesport. 631-494-4796, harbesfamilyfarm.com

Harbes Orchard: Open September 3 through the end of October, the 78-acre orchard boasts an impressive 27 apple varieties. The orchard’s trellis system ensures that apples are within reach to all. Apple outings include a 3-pound bag, access to the tractor-pulled wagon and live music, Friday through Monday, for around $20. 5698 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-683-8388, harbesfamilyfarm.com

Hayden’s Peach Orchard: Peaches aren’t the only fruit available at this orchard, with apples and nectarines also on offer in season. They’re typically open seven days a week, 9 a.m.–5 p.m., but be sure to check their website for U-pick changes and other updates. 561 Hulse Landing Road, Wading River. 631-929-1115, davis-peach-farm.business.site

Lewin Farms: Up for grabs through October, 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m., apples are one of several fruits and veggies ready to be picked at the farm. Prospective visitors are encouraged to call the day they plan to visit, to confirm that the picking of their choice is available. While the U-pick is cash only, there’s an ATM in the farm stand. 812 Sound Avenue, Calverton. 631-929-4327, lewinfarm.com

Seven Ponds Orchard: This orchard opened their apple season earlier than most, with gingergold, redfree and zestar apples available. They’re open seven days a week, 9 a.m.–6 p.m. 65 Seven Ponds Road, Water Mill. 631-726-8015, facebook.com/seven-ponds-orchard

The Milk Pail: Starting September 3, the orchard is open Friday to Sunday, 10 a.m.–5:30 p.m. Guests can get a 5-pound bag per person, a 10-pound bag for a group of four and a 20-pound bag for six. U-Pick apples are available through October. 50 Horsemill Lane, Water Mill. 631-537-2565, milk-pail.com

Wickham’s Fruit Farm: Saturdays in September are ideal for U-pick apples at one of the largest farms on the North Fork. Open 10 a.m.–3 p.m., wagon rides transport farm stand visitors to the orchard where they can pick enough apples for all their baking needs. 28700 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6441, wickhamsfruitfarm.com

Windy Acres Orchard: Run by a fifth-generation farmer who specializes in U-pick apples, this orchard is currently open on weekends, 10 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Pick sansa, honeycrisp, zestar, gala and more apples, as well as vegetables and other fruits.3810 Middle Country Road, Calverton. 631-727-4554, facebook.com/Windy-Acres-Orchard-145017335593755

Woodside Orchards Aquebogue: Apple picking at Woodside typically starts the second week of September — Thursday through Sunday, 11:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m. — so keep an eye on the website for updates and enjoy their cider doughnuts and hard cider in the meantime. Peck-sized bags cost $20 and are required to enter the orchard. 729 Main Road, Aquebogue. 631-722-5770, woodsideorchards.com

Woodside Orchards Jamesport: Like their Aquebogue location, Woodside Jamesport kicks off their apple U-pick season mid-September, but unlike Aquebogue, this orchard doesn’t open until their apples are ripe for picking. Once they’re open on weekends, expect a wide array of apple varieties through October. 116 Manor Lane, Jamesport. woodsideorchards.com