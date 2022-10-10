Podcasts

Dan Talks with Amanda M. Fairbanks, Author of ‘The Lost Boys of Montauk’

Amanda M. Fairbanks, author of The Lost Boys of Montauk
Amanda M. Fairbanks, author of The Lost Boys of Montauk

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Amanda M. Fairbanks

Episode 100: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Amanda M. Fairbanks, author of The Lost Boys of Montauk: The True Story of the Wind Blown, Four Men Who Vanished at Sea, and the Survivors They Left Behind. Her writing has appeared in The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Atlantic, The San Francisco Chronicle, The Columbia Journalism Review, and East Hampton Star.

Dan Rattiner speaks with Amanda M. Fairbanks, author of The Lost Boys of Montauk – Episode 100

