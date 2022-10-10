Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Amanda M. Fairbanks

Episode 100: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Amanda M. Fairbanks, author of The Lost Boys of Montauk: The True Story of the Wind Blown, Four Men Who Vanished at Sea, and the Survivors They Left Behind. Her writing has appeared in The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Atlantic, The San Francisco Chronicle, The Columbia Journalism Review, and East Hampton Star.

