Building on the success of the inaugural show from last year, the 2022 Arts & Archives (Oct 28–30) exhibition will feature works for sale by over 50 local artists to benefit the Springs Historical Society & Community Library.

The painters, photographers, sculptors, ceramicists, and glassmakers showing at the three-day Ashawagh Hall event include five artist couples and a pair of parent-child duos who will take part in the fundraising efforts.

Also on view, the work of first-time contributor and 27-year-old painter Phoebe Gianis — daughter of visionary ceramicist and local teacher Robin Gianis — was discovered by curator Teri Kennedy on a visit to her studio.

“I noticed a series of stunning abstract paintings on the wall and asked Robin whose work it was” Kennedy recalls. “When she said, ‘My daughter, Phoebe,’ I jumped on the chance to recruit her for the show.”

Legendary abstract expressionist Natalie Edgar-Pavia, and her son Paul Pavia, a renowned sculptor and Pollock-Krasner Foundation grant recipient, are also in the show.

The long list of artists on view includes respected local favorites such as Scott Bluedorn, Christa Maiwald, Elaine Grove, Burt Van Deusen, David Slater, Dennis Lawrence, Jennifer Cross, Carl Scorza and Randall Rosenthal.

Alongside the contemporary art, an exhibit of original 1970s posters from Lee Krasner, James Brooks, Perle Fine, John Little, Ibram Lassaw, and Arnold Hoffman Jr. will be on display — as well as archival imagery and artifacts from the “Heart of Springs” district curated by SHS board member Ethel Henn.

Half of all of art sales will be generously donated to the Springs Historical Society, the volunteer organization operating the Springs Community Library, for the purchase of new books next year.

“We were blown away last year by the turnout and support from the community, and can’t thank the artists enough” says SHS president Deana Tikkanen. “It was our biggest fundraiser of the year…and during a hurricane weekend!”

Free and open to the public, guests can sip refreshments at the Art & Archives opening reception at Ashawagh Hall this Saturday, October 29 from 4–7 p.m. A Curator’s Tour & Wine Reception, featuring speakers Esperanza Leon and Jess Frost discussing the living legacies of James Brooks and John Little, is also on the schedule for Sunday, October 30 from 1–3 p.m.

The the 2022 Arts & Archives show will run from 1–5 p.m. on Friday, October 28, 11 a.m.–7 p.m. on Saturday, October 29 and 11 a.m.–3 p.m. on Sunday, October 30.

Ashawagh Hall is located at 780 Springs Fireplace Road in Springs, East Hampton.