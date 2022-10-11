Breast Cancer Awareness Is a Matter of Life and Death

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It is personally a painful subject because my mother died of metastatic breast cancer at age 68 and missed out on seeing her grandchildren grow up. All women age 40 and older should start with an annual baseline mammogram, especially those women who missed their appointments during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

I recently spoke with Dr. Angela Cabo M.D., the chief of women’s breast imaging at St. Francis Hospital on Long Island. She emphasized that early detection is the key.

One in eight people in the United States will get cancer in their lifetimes. The risk factors include being overweight, early menstruation, having dense breasts, having a family history of breast cancer and drinking five or more alcoholic beverages per week.

Symptoms may include a lump (self-exam in the shower or lying flat in bed is important), redness, pain, or inverted nipple. Mammography is the best screening tool. A breast ultrasound is the next step if a cyst is suspected and a no-radiation MRI can give additional details when ordered by your doctor. The monthly self-breast exam has saved many women with early detection.

Fortunately, there are many new treatments from surgery, chemotherapy, and immunotherapy to tackle this disease. There are also companies working on breast cancer vaccines to help prevent and treat breast cancer by mobilizing the immune system to attack the cancer cells.

So please spread the word about breast cancer awareness and encourage the women in your lives to get mammograms and speak to their doctors.

In the Hamptons, we are fortunate to have the Ellen Hermanson Foundation which has made available free mammograms to women who cannot afford to pay for the test, or for those who are uninsured. One day at a time and the attitude of gratitude must prevail during these challenging times. Keep calm and carry on.

THE LINK BETWEEN DIET & BREAST CANCER

Cancer is an insidious disease that affects just about every part of the body, including the breasts.

The World Cancer Research Fund International indicates there were more than 2.26 million new cases of breast cancer in women in 2020. Women understandably want to learn what they can do to reduce their risk of developing breast cancer.

One of the first considerations may be analyzing diet and determining if it is affecting breast cancer risk. A variety of factors affect a woman’s risk for developing breast cancer, and certain lifestyle choices, including diet, can play a role. However, according to Healthline, the risk factors with the biggest impact include sex, age and genetics.

Lifestyle can influence breast cancer risk but not at the same levels as genetic markers, family history, gender, or age. However, women interested in doing all they can to stay healthy may want to take a closer look at the foods and beverages that can adversely affect breast cancer risk.

HEALTHY DIET

Healthy food choices are linked to lower incidences of cancer and other conditions. Susan G. Komen states that eating plenty of fruits and vegetables may be linked to a lower risk of developing breast cancer.

A pooled analysis of data from 20 studies found women who ate the most vegetables had a lower risk of estrogen receptor-negative breast cancer (but not estrogen receptor-positive breast cancer) compared to women who ate the least vegetables, according to a 2013 report published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.

And it doesn’t really matter if produce is organic or not. According to the American Cancer Society, the benefits of eating fresh fruits and vegetables outweigh any health risks linked to pesticide residue.

FAT, SUGAR AND CANCER

Though a single food will not lead to higher breast cancer risk, overeating and putting on excess weight can increase risk. That is why it is essential to get plenty of exercise each week and monitor calorie consumption.

While women who are in their reproductive years may not see as much breast cancer risk from being overweight or obese, after menopause, that risk increases, says Susan G. Komen. The risk is not directly related to fatty foods, however.

The American Cancer Society says an examination of the amount of fat eaten by women in the United States found no link between fat and breast cancer risk.

In addition, while consuming too much sugar may not be healthy in the long run, it’s a myth that sugar feeds cancer. Eating sugar may lead to weight gain, which may increase the risk of breast cancer, says the ACS.

ALCOHOL CONSUMPTION

One component of diet that has been studied extensively is the effects of alcoholic beverages on breast cancer risk. Susan G. Komen reports that a pooled analysis of data from 53 studies found women who had two to three alcoholic drinks per day had a 20 percent higher risk of breast cancer compared to those who didn’t drink alcohol.

Alcohol should be limited to one drink per day for the average woman, or none at all, if possible. Diet is only one factor in the risk for developing breast cancer. While important, there are other components that increase risk by a more significant margin.