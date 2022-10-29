Food Seen: Restaurant Week, Park Place Wine Classes & More

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Restaurant Week begins, Park Place Wines and Liquors offers classes, Manna Mondays are back and more bites and sips from the East End “Food Seen.”

It’s the most delicious time of the year: Long Island Restaurant Week starts next Sunday!

The fall version of the tri-annual promotion is taking place from November 6–13, and there are a bunch of great restaurants on the East End participating. From Sunday to Sunday, restaurants will offer a two-course lunch prix fixe for $22 and/or three-course dinner prix fixe for $27, $37 or $44 every day that they’re open, with the exception of Saturday when it may only be available until 7 p.m.

The A1 participants out east include Cove Hollow Tavern in East Hampton ($37); Jean-George at Topping Rose House ($44) and Elaia Estiatorio ($44) in Bridgehampton; Calissa in Water Mill ($44); Southampton Publick House ($22 lunch and $27 dinner) and Saaz Indian Cuisine ($37) in Southampton; Preston House & Hotel ($37) and Farm Country Kitchen ($44) are representing Riverhead and there are several participating restaurants in Westhampton Beach and the North Fork, such as Anker in Greenport ($22 lunch and $44 dinner). More are expected to sign up, so keep your eye on Long Island Restaurant Week’s website for updates.

Dia de Muertos (Day of the Dead) begins on November 1. The multi-day holiday originated in Mexico and involves family and friends gathering together to remember and pay respects to deceased loved ones. The celebrations are supposed to be a joyous occasion, often taking a humorous tone. La Fondita is marking Dia de Muertos with traditional specials, available Sunday, October 30 through Monday, October 31.

The specials include chile relleno de queso, chile en nogada and atole de piña. Coche Comedor right next door will be offering duck tamale, turkey from the wood fired rotisserie and for dessert, pumpkin flan and maseca crumble. Coche Comedor also recently debuted new menu items for the fall. Chef Juan Juarez crafted the menu based on seasonal and local produce, featuring delights such as Balsam Farms black kale salad, local shaved Brussels sprouts Caesar salad and local yellowfin tuna-mango aguachile, among others.

Park Place Wines and Liquors in East Hampton is offering several classes this fall. The store’s connoisseurs will explore different wine regions and types with students. On November 3, you can sample malbecs and cabernet sauvignons from Chile and Argentina, and the November 17 class will feature sparkling wines. Classes cost $25, except the December class (which is a $50 guided tour of some of the store’s best wines). Classes do sell out, so we suggest registering early through the store’s website.

After a short hiatus, the next Manna Monday at Manna at Lobster Inn will be Monday, November 14, featuring Jack Farley and Tommy Clune of Sebonac Inlet Oyster Farms. The pair will discuss new developments regarding the launch of Manna Seafood Blockchain, which seeks to address the seafood industry’s issues with regulation, best practice and fraud through documentation and accountability. It will start at 6 p.m. and feature complimentary appetizers and beverages.

Bits & Bites:

There’s now an Old Stove Pub and a New Stove Pub. Joseph DeCristofaro, owner of the beloved Sagaponack pub, opened a new restaurant on First Avenue and 59th Street in Manhattan, maintaining the original’s Mediterranean steakhouse flare. Specialty cocktails, including a myriad of martinis and 20 wines by the glass, are offered and happy hour, starting at 4 p.m., will feature a bar menu and drink specials.

Karina Forrest of Loaves & Fishes in Bridgehampton has made sausage from the Mecox Bay Dairy pasture-raised pork. Using her own recipes, she has produced Italian and breakfast sausages currently available at the Loaves & Fishes store. We give them five oinks.

Food Quote:

“Wednesday, play with your food!” -Morticia Addams, The Addams Family

Send tips to [email protected].