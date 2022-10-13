Things to Do in the Hamptons: October 14–20, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Enjoy days and nights of fun, entertainment and culture in the Hamptons this week, October 14–20, 2022.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Friday Matinee: Big Night

Friday, October 14, 2–4 p.m.

Don’t miss this screening of the charming movie from 1996 starring Tony Shalhoub and Stanley Tucci about two Italian brothers fighting to keep their dream restaurant afloat.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, rogersmemorial.librarycalendar.com/event/friday-matinee-big-night

Fridays at 5 Classic Films: To Catch a Thief

Friday, October 14, 5 p.m.

Head on over to the Montauk Library to watch To Catch a Thief, a romantic thriller starring Cary Grant and Grace Kelly. Alfred Hitchcock directed the film.

891 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3377, montauklibrary.org/calendar

The Good Boss at WHBPAC

Friday, October 14, 7:30–9:30 p.m.

Don’t miss this critically acclaimed show about the proprietor of a Spanish company who works around the clock to ensure that his company earns a Business Excellence Award.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Michael Spyres & Bel Canto Boot Camp

Saturday, October 15, 7–8:15 p.m.

Enjoy this fantastic off-site performance presented by Guild Hall. Michael Spyres will join Bel Canto Boot Camp in a recital of classic opera repertoire that includes Rossini, Bellini and Verdi.

18 James Lane, East Hampton. 631-324-0608, guildhall.org

Unstuck: a One-Woman Show About Growing Up With OCD

Saturday, October 15, 7–8 p.m.

Unstuck: a One-Woman Show About Growing Up With OCD was accepted into both the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and the United Solo Festival. The dramatic presentation explores obsessive compulsive disorder through standup, storytelling and movement. Email [email protected] for the address.

415-596-7961, olivia-levine.com

Bombargo at The Stephen Talkhouse

Saturday, October 15, 8 p.m.

Enjoy the vintage pop of Bombargo along with a splash of soul at The Stephen Talkhouse. The band spreads lots of energy, double-brother harmonies and a powerful message. Tickets are $30.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Dr. K’s Motown Review

Saturday, October 15, 8–10 p.m.

Head on over to the Bay Street Theater to hear that authentic Motown sound along with costumes and dances. The group has performed at Lincoln Center, Central Park Stage and the United Nations.

1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org/calendar/dr-k-s-motown-revue-1605

An Afternoon in Tuscany With Moreno Fruzzetti Concert

Sunday, October 16, 2–3:30 p.m.

Enjoy the enchanting singing of Moreno Fruzzetti, a native of Pisa, Italy. He will be performing Italian and American favorites as well as some pop songs. The program is sponsored by the Friends of the Hampton Bays Public Library.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Supper Club Thursdays at Main Prospect

Thursday, October 20, 6–9 p.m.

Settle in for some tasty apps or entrees at Main Prospect. Meanwhile, enjoy the sounds of pianist Jane Hastay and bassist Peter Martin Weiss as they’re joined by a rotation of find musicians.

15 Prospect Avenue, Southampton. 631-353-3165, mainprospectsh.com

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Sag Harbor Farmers Market

Saturday, October 15, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Get out and about and sample the wares of local bakers and artisans on Bay Street in Sag Harbor. Wine, seafood and pottery will be available for viewing and purchase.

Bay Street, Sag Harbor. sagharborfarmersmarket.com

Oktoberfeast at Amber Waves

Saturday, October 15, 1–5 p.m.

Bring your cozy wool blanket and/or chair and let your Amber Waves farm family take care of the rest! Some things to expect at the farm gathering includes a family-style feast, whole roasted pig, seasonal roasted vegetables, cozy fires, live music and much more. The rain date is Sunday, October 16, 1–5 p.m.

367 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.networkforgood.com/events/48451-oktoberfeast-at-amber-waves

Sustainable Gardening Workshop & Book Signing

Saturday, October 15, 1–2:30 p.m.

Join the Peconic Land Trust as they welcome author and horticulturist Vincent Simeone to Bridge Gardens. He will share eco-friendly strategies for your landscape, including plant selection and water conservation. The cost is $10 per person and reservations are required.

36 Mitchell Lane, Bridgehampton. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org/get-involved/events/sustainable-gardening-workshop-and-book-signing

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Cars & Coffee at Hampton Car Club

Saturday, October 15, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.

Meet with your fellow car enthusiasts for coffee in the newly renovated Hampton Car Club. Additional refreshments will be offered at a low price.

471 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-600-2277, carsandcoffeeevents.com/event/cars-and-coffee-at-hampton-car-club/2022-10-15

Cuban Salsa Dancing With Jamie Ruiz & Friends

Monday, October 17, 7–8 p.m.

Learn how to dance the salsa while having fun and staying fit. This is a beginner class. Each session is $18. You can also pay $50 for four sessions or $80 for eight classes per month.

25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

Artist’s Table Brunch

Saturday, October 15, noon–2:30 p.m.

Enjoy an intimate presentation with artist-in-residence Liz Glynn, followed by a farm-to-table meal presented by Chef Dina Lombard, at the Watermill Center. Tickets begin at $108.

39 Water Mill Towd Road, Water Mill. eventbrite.com/e/artists-table-brunch-tickets-395958822497

Coffee & Puzzles

Wednesday, October 19, 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Head on over to the Bendheim Room at the East Hampton Library for puzzles, hot coffee, tea and conversation.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

Kate Leede & Company Exhibit Works From the Whisky Watercolor Club

Saturday, October 15, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

The Whisky Watercolor Club is a group of five architects who began painting together during a trip to India in March 2020. During the pandemic quarantine, they continued to paint over Zoom while sharing a glass of whisky. The exhibit includes new works created over the last two years.

23 Washington Street, Sag Harbor. easthampton.com/event/katie-leede-company-to-exhibit-works-from-the-whisky-watercolor-club/all

Beauty, Love and Inspiration & the Garden of Friends

Saturday, October 15, 1–3 p.m.

Don’t miss Judith Leider’s designs, Gerson Leider’s paintings and the Garden of Friends exhibition showcasing the works of extraordinary East End artists. Tickets are sold in 20-minute intervals.

446 Old Stone Highway, East Hampton. eventbrite.com/e/beauty-love-and-inspiration-the-garden-of-friends-tickets-380217830767

Shifts: Brian O’Leary & Irina Alimanestianu

On view through October 30

Enjoy the paintings of Brian O’Leary, whose explorations of color, texture and gestural marks create unique new effects. You’ll also examine the interpretations of animal and human figures as Irina Alimanestianu rendered them. At MM Fine Art.

4 North Main Street, Suite A, Southampton. 631-259-2274, mmfineart.com/shifts.html

A Celebration of Trees

On view through December 18

Celebrate the beauty and mystery of trees and contemplate how to protect them at the Southampton Arts Center. Artists will be displaying works in a variety of mediums.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org/celebration-of-trees

