Something to Wine About: 3 Fabulous Pellegrini Whites

Some people are wine lovers, others are white wine, or red wine, lovers. If you are a wine lover, but particularly a white wine lover, Pellegrini Vineyards on Long Island’s North Fork is a destination that cannot be missed. This isn’t to say they don’t also offer fabulous reds. They do, and there will be another column describing their wonderful merlot, but their whites are just such expressions of perfection they are beyond reproach.

Those who aren’t white wine lovers might want to venture a visit to Pellegrini Vineyards and see if the depth and breadth of their white wine selections doesn’t change their minds.

One often finds a vineyard that does something well, the one-trick pony. Maybe a great sweet wine or a fabulous blend, but Pellegrini wines are crafted in such a way that each wine has an elegance, it captures the essence of the varietal, it honors the terroir and it has finesse.

Three Pellegrini White Wines

Let’s start talking about two wildly different but equally lovely wines: the 2019 Vintner’s Pride Chardonnay and the 2019 Gewurztraminer. The tech sheet is not needed for the spectacular chardonnay. Clearly having spent some time in oak with rich oaky flavors of butter, vanilla, caramel and a dry, crisp, granny apple finish, yes, this wine pairs well with creamy pasta dishes or roasted chicken, but this is a soul soothing wine you can sip lovingly without any food at all. Considering the prices of California chardonnays, the retail price of this wine, just $34.99, is a steal.

The 2019 Gewurztraminer is not sweet; it’s just perfect. The only thing these two whites have in common is that they are both fantastic. The 2019 Gewurztraminer is crisp, clean and off dry. Perfect for appetizers, Asian or Mexican foods, this is a crowd-pleasing white that at only $24.99 is a must to have on hand.

We need to also give a mention to the lovely and smooth 2019 Stainless Steel Chardonnay filled with melon and tropical flavors. This wine, retailing at only $22.99, is perfect for those “second summer” warm, early fall, outside events.