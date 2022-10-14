Podcasts

Podcast: Dan Talks with Artist April Gornik About Steinbeck’s House

By
comments
Posted on
April Gornik and the John Steinbeck house in Sag Harbor
April Gornik and the John Steinbeck house in Sag Harbor

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

April Gornik on Steinbeck’s House

Episode 101: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with return guest April Gornik, a renowned East End artist, about plans to preserve legendary author John Steinbeck’s Sag Harbor house, a six-sided building that the writer built with his own hands not long after leaving California for the East End whaling village in 1955.

Steinbeck enjoyed much success from his Sag Harbor home, including earning a Nobel Prize for Literature.

Dan Rattiner Speaks with Artist April Gornik About Author John Steinbeck’s House

Who’s Here in the Hamptons


Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Jobs on Long Island

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites