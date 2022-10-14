Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

April Gornik on Steinbeck’s House

Episode 101: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with return guest April Gornik, a renowned East End artist, about plans to preserve legendary author John Steinbeck’s Sag Harbor house, a six-sided building that the writer built with his own hands not long after leaving California for the East End whaling village in 1955.

Steinbeck enjoyed much success from his Sag Harbor home, including earning a Nobel Prize for Literature.

