Podcast: Dan Talks with Joan Hamburg, WABC Radio Host

Joan Hamburg

Episode 103: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Joan Hamburg, acclaimed WABC radio host. Dubbed the “First Lady of Radio,” Hamburg started her New York City radio career in the 1970s with short consumer segments on bargain shopping on the long-running “Rambling with Gambling” morning show.

Her success on the show paved the way for her to host her own self-titled program, The Joan Hamburg Show, which continues broadcasting today.

