Recipe: Almond Restaurant Brussels Sprouts Caesar Salad

Seasonal, local and artisanal has been the holy trifecta at Almond Restaurant in Bridgehampton since it opened its doors in 2001. With this in mind, chef Jason Weiner’s Brussels Sprouts Caesar Salad will wow you.

Recipe: Brussels Sprouts Caesar Salad (serves four)

Dressing Ingredients:

1 tbsp anchovy paste or 1 rinsed salt packed anchovies

2 small garlic cloves

2 large egg yolks

3 tbsp finely grated parmesan

2 tbsp fresh lemon juice

2 dashes Worcestershire

1 rinsed caper

1 dash Tabasco

3/4 tsp Dijon mustard

3 tbsp olive oil, divided

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1 or 2 ice cubes

Freshly ground black pepper

Kosher salt to taste

Dressing Directions:

1. In a blender, purée all the ingredients except for the oils, salt and pepper.

2. Now, with the blender running, add the oils in a thin constant stream.

3. Season with salt and pepper.

Crouton Ingredients:

1 cup medium diced bread

2 tbsp olive oil

1 sprig rosemary

2 smashed garlic cloves

Crouton Directions:

1. In a sauté pan gently heat the olive oil with the garlic and the rosemary.

2. Add the bread and toast until golden brown

Salad Ingredients:

1 lb Brussels sprouts (half thinly sliced with a mandoline; half quartered)

1 lemon cut into wedges

4 white Spanish anchovies (Boquerones)

1 small piece of Pecorino Toscano cheese (for shaving)

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Salt and black pepper to taste

Salad Directions:

1. Preheat a roasting pan in a 450-degree oven.

2. In a mixing bowl, toss the shaved Brussels with the croutons, a desired amount of dressing, salt and pepper.

3. Arrange the salad on a platter and garnish with a couple of the lemon wedges and the anchovies.

4. Right before you are about to serve, toss the quartered sprouts with the olive oil. Scatter the sprouts on the hot roasting pan and cook till they have taken on some color but are still firm (3–5 minutes).

5. Dress the hot sprouts with a couple squirts of lemon and a bit of salt. Cascade the roasted sprouts over the composed salad.

6. Shave some cheese on top and serve.

This Brussels Sprouts Caesar Salad recipe comes to us courtesy Almond Restaurant, almondrestaurant.com.