Chef Felipe Arellano and Chef Carlos Arellano are brothers and co-owners of Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine in Patchogue, which recently made Newsday’s Best 100 Restaurants on Long Island list. They have a recipe for pechuga with mole verde that will knock your socks
off.
Pechuga & Mole Verde Recipe from Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine
Pechuga Ingredients
Chicken Breast marinated in garlic, lime and salt
Mole Verde Ingredients
1 cup grilled pepitas (hulled pumpkin seeds)
1/2 pound tomatillos, husked and halved
3 cups homemade or store-bough low-sodium chicken stock
1 cup roughly chopped white onion (about 1 small)
2 medium jalapeño peppers, stemmed and roughly chopped (seeds removed for a milder sauce)
1 cup packed coarsely chopped fresh cilantro leaves and tender stems
1/2 cup packed coarsely chopped fresh epazote\
1/2 cup packed coarsely chopped romaine lettuce leaves
1 tablespoon minced garlic (about 3 medium cloves)
1 tablespoon lard or olive oil
Kosher salt, to taste
Instructions:
1. In a blender, combine all ingredients.
2. Puree it for 5 minutes.
3. Cook with vegetable oil at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.
4. Add salt to taste.
Enjoy!