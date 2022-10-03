Hampton Eats

Recipe: Pechuga & Mole Verde from Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine

By Chef Carlos Arellano and Chef Felipe Arellano
comments
Posted on
Pechuga and Mole Verde from Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine
Pechuga and Mole Verde from Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine

Chef Felipe Arellano and Chef Carlos Arellano are brothers and co-owners of Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine in Patchogue, which recently made Newsday’s Best 100 Restaurants on Long Island list. They have a recipe for pechuga with mole verde that will knock your socks
off.

Pechuga & Mole Verde Recipe from Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine

Pechuga Ingredients

Chicken Breast marinated in garlic, lime and salt

Mole Verde Ingredients

1 cup grilled pepitas (hulled pumpkin seeds)
1/2 pound tomatillos, husked and halved
3 cups homemade or store-bough low-sodium chicken stock
1 cup roughly chopped white onion (about 1 small)
2 medium jalapeño peppers, stemmed and roughly chopped (seeds removed for a milder sauce)
1 cup packed coarsely chopped fresh cilantro leaves and tender stems
1/2 cup packed coarsely chopped fresh epazote\
1/2 cup packed coarsely chopped romaine lettuce leaves
1 tablespoon minced garlic (about 3 medium cloves)
1 tablespoon lard or olive oil
Kosher salt, to taste

Instructions:

1. In a blender, combine all ingredients.

2. Puree it for 5 minutes.

3. Cook with vegetable oil at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.

4. Add salt to taste.

Enjoy!

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Jobs on Long Island

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites