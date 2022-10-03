Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Chef Felipe Arellano and Chef Carlos Arellano are brothers and co-owners of Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine in Patchogue, which recently made Newsday’s Best 100 Restaurants on Long Island list. They have a recipe for pechuga with mole verde that will knock your socks

off.

Pechuga & Mole Verde Recipe from Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine

Pechuga Ingredients

Chicken Breast marinated in garlic, lime and salt

Mole Verde Ingredients

1 cup grilled pepitas (hulled pumpkin seeds)

1/2 pound tomatillos, husked and halved

3 cups homemade or store-bough low-sodium chicken stock

1 cup roughly chopped white onion (about 1 small)

2 medium jalapeño peppers, stemmed and roughly chopped (seeds removed for a milder sauce)

1 cup packed coarsely chopped fresh cilantro leaves and tender stems

1/2 cup packed coarsely chopped fresh epazote\

1/2 cup packed coarsely chopped romaine lettuce leaves

1 tablespoon minced garlic (about 3 medium cloves)

1 tablespoon lard or olive oil

Kosher salt, to taste

Instructions:

1. In a blender, combine all ingredients.

2. Puree it for 5 minutes.

3. Cook with vegetable oil at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.

4. Add salt to taste.

Enjoy!