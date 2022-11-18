Top 5 East End Kids & Family Events: November 18–22, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Bring your kids out and about for all-ages family fun in the Hamptons and North Fork this week, November 19–22, 2022, plus 10 go-to spots on the East End.

Top 5 Kids Events to Check Out This Week

Virtual Reality Tour of the International Space Station

Friday, November 18, 4:30 p.m.

Your little space explorer in grades 6–12 can head on over to the John Jermain Memorial Library, where they will be treated to a virtual tour of the International Space Station.

201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

SoFo’s Young Birders Club

Saturday, November 19, 10–11 a.m.

Your little nature lover ages 8–18 can make new friends and learn about birds at the South Fork Natural History Museum’s Young Birders Club. Bring binoculars and a field guide to birds in the Eastern United States if you have them.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org/calendar

Family Storytime: We Are Thankful

Saturday, November 19, 11 a.m.–noon

Grab your kiddos and head on over to the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library for this festive storytime. Ms. Christine will lead stories about gratitude, help young ones make a thankful wreath and orchestrate a Thanksgiving guessing game.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchogue.librarycalendar.com/event/family-storytime-we-are-thankful

Our Fabulous Variety Show Drama & Puppetry

Monday, November 21, 4:30–5:15 p.m.

Enjoy this workshop presented by Our Fabulous Variety Show along with Project Most. It brings performing arts to little ones ages 3–5, who will make their own puppet using household items and bring them to life.

44 Meadow Way, East Hampton. 631-507-4603, ourfabulousvarietyshow.org

Friendsgiving

Tuesday, November 22, 3:30 p.m.

Your kids in grades 6 and over will gobble up this opportunity to enjoy an afternoon of friends, goodies and Nintendo Switch games.

2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

The All-Star

Your kiddos won’t want to miss Hyperbowling, a mix of electronics, lights and sensors at the All-Star. There are also plenty of burgers, salads and pizza pies when they are ready for a break.

96 Main Road, Riverhead. 631-998-4232, theallstargrill.com

Children’s Museum of the East End

Learn about ships, windmills and creating your own farm at this favorite East End children’s destination. Mini golf is free with admission!

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org

Harbes Barnyard Adventure

The kiddie attractions at one of Long Island’s most popular fall destinations will be open for business on weekends and some school holidays in November as long as weather permits. Autumn fun includes a sports zone, playground, trike track, farm animals and bee observatories.

715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-482-7641, harbesfamilyfarm.com/harbes-barnyard-adventure

Holiday Light Show

Don’t miss the first weekend of this East End holiday favorite. The Holiday Light Show in Riverhead features larger-than-life holiday-themed displays that you can view from the comfort of your car while listening to synced music. Purchase your tickets ahead of time online.

2549 Splish Splash Drive, Calverton. 631-210-6711, holidaylightshow.com

Main Street Sweets

If you’re looking for something sweet to top off a day of East End fun, take your kiddos over to Main Street Sweets, where they’ll enjoy a colorful array of candy options and goodies.

121 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-5753, mainstreetsweetswesthampton.com

Montauk Lighthouse

If you’re busy exploring the East End with your little ones, why not check out the view from the Montauk Lighthouse? Enjoy the 360-degree perspectives of the Long Island Sound and the Atlantic Ocean and stop by the gift shop on the way home.

2000 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2544, montaukhistoricalsociety.org/montauk-point-lighthouse

Sam’s Restaurant

If your little adventurers are hungry after a busy day of exploring the East End, take them over to Sam’s Restaurant, where parents and little eaters alike rave about the custom pizzas, kid’s pasta dishes and meatballs.

36 Newton Lane, East Hampton. 631-324-5900, samseasthampton.com

Safari Adventure

Your little bouncer can enjoy inflatables, video games, a calming spa and skill games all in a sensory-friendly setting. You can purchase tickets ahead of time for open play.

1075 Pulaski Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4386, thesafariadventure.com

Sportime Amagansett

If your youngster likes to get moving, take them over to Sportime, where an indoor ice rink, inline skating, basketball court and indoor swimming pool are all part of the active fun for kids.

385 Abrahams Park, East Hampton. 631-267-3460, sportimeny.com/amagansett-multi-sport

The Wharf Shop

Get everyone ready for holiday gifting at the Wharf Shop in Sag Harbor, where you’ll find plenty of unique and educational toys and presents in a mom-and-pop atmosphere.

69A Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0420, wharfshop.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.