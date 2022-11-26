Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Norman Vincent Peale, the author of The Power of Positive Thinking, is quoted as saying that the winter “is the season of gift-giving, and of families united.” There is no greater gift than spending time with loved ones, and reconnecting over a delicious meal makes both the heart and stomach happy.

Sag Harbor just became even fishier. Adam Miller and Eric Miller, partners in Rita Cantina in Springs, are converting Dockside Bar and Grill into Bay Street Tavern over the course of this winter. The new owners have professed their love for Dockside and promised to continue its commitment to local fishmongers, producers and farmers. Eric Miller has stated that the plan for Bay Street Tavern is to basically be an elevated clam shack; there will be dips and snacks, bowls and salads, ceviche dishes and a bevy of small plates. Entrees will include seafood options, fish and chips and steak frites, among others. The prices will be reasonable.

Christmas came early, because there were several restaurant openings in East Hampton this month. Both Tutto Cafe and Sant Ambroeus made their debuts last weekend. Sant Ambroeus, which also has an outpost in Southampton, took over the old Babette’s spot while Tutto is in the old Juice Press location facing the Reutershan Parking Lot. There are Tuttos in Sag Harbor and Southampton as well. Treat the family to a meal at a new restaurant (albeit familiar ones) in the village this holiday season!

Canoe Place Inn in Hampton Bays is celebrating Christmas this year in a way that would make Buddy the elf proud (no, there won’t be any spaghetti and syrup). Gather your family and friends and warm up with a hot spiked cider or mulled wine at the spacious bar, cozy study or festive outdoor fire pit. Canoe Place will also be hosting a slate of holiday activities such as gingerbread house making, latka making, a 12 Days of Christmas tasting menu and a New Year’s Day brunch (featuring bottomless beverages). Even the grumpiest of grinches will perk up at these happenings!

Did You Know?

East Hampton Village recently unveiled Ina Garten Way on the stretch of Barns Lane that intersects Newtown Lane. The location is apropos, as Ina Garten’s famous store, Barefoot Contessa, was located where Rag & Bone currently dwells along the stretch. The news was announced during a live taping of The Drew Barrymore Show, which aired last week on CBS. Mayor Jerry Larsen presented Garten with the surprise name change. We will now think of Garten’s killer skillet-roasted lemon chicken whenever passing Capital One.

Laurent Tourondel, the owner of LT Burger, will be opening up a brand new concept in the space LT Burger used to occupy in Sag Harbor? There’s no news on when yet, but Tourondel announced that after undergoing renovations, a new restaurant will open up there, like a phoenix rising from the ashes. And if you miss LT Burger’s juicy burgers and refreshing milkshakes, you can go to the Westhampton Beach branch that opened last summer (although it is closed for the season).

North Fork Table & Inn serves a three-course menu for brunch every Sunday from noon–3 p.m.At $68 per person, you can enjoy delicious dishes such as eggplant tempura with a tomato aioli and wakame seasoning, duck hash with confit potatoes, charred onion, turnip top piston and over-easy egg, Roman frittata with beefsteak tomato, eggplant conserva and pecorino and spicy rigatoni with charred beefsteak tomato sauce, mushrooms and snow peas.

Bits & Bites:

Seasonal classics recently returned to the menu at Rowdy Hall! Get your fill of escargot, vegetarian chili, chopped salad, smoked duck salad and crispy chicken BLT this winter. Rowdy Hall is also the premier spot to catch the World Cup; the pub will be featuring the 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. games on the weekends and the 2 p.m. games all week long. Bar bites will be available at noon on the weekends and 2 p.m. on weekdays as well, and a full-service bar with the finest drafts, spirits and wines for fans to root on their respective squads. The restaurant is decked out in support of Team USA and features the flags of many qualifying countries. I believe we will win!

After a successful opening last summer, The Pridwin on Shelter Island will be hosting its first holiday celebration. For kids, there will be visits from Santa, elfin activities and delicious eats. If your family stays at The Pridwin over Christmas, you will enjoy Christmas Eve milk and cookies, stockings hung with care and an elegant three-course dinner on December 25. The resort will be dressed in garland, lights and festive baubles, not to mention the sweeping water views it sports the entire year-round.

Calissa is offering holiday event packages for the season. The cocktail party with a private reception deal is for 15–200 guests and includes appetizers, wine and beer for $75 a person. The holiday dinner seats 10–120 guests for a family-style meal for $95 per person. Calissa also serves $1 oysters every Friday at the bar from 5–7 p.m.

Food Quote: “So long as you have food in your mouth, you have solved all questions for the time being.”

–Franz Kafka