In this episode of new Dan’s Papers video series Making Waves, Publisher Victoria Schneps and Emmy-Award winning newscaster Jane Hanson interview Sag Harbor art gallery owner Julie Keyes, contemporary artist Sabina Streeter and award-winning landscape designer Frederico Azevedo.

The trio shared the latest developments in the Sag Harbor art world and shed light on why the region is such a draw for artists.

The Artistic Draw of Sag Harbor

“In history, Sag Harbor and the East End has been such a mecca for artists, art purveyors, writers and the gardens that are out here also,” Keyes said. “And it is also in real time, occurring. There are trends going on here … it just keeps going.”

Streeter, a German artist who came to the Hamptons, said like many before her, it was the environs that called her.

“I started in plein air painting through an artists residency in Ireland and I continued it here,” she said, describing the “famous lighting” as a lure.

Frederico Azevedo, owner of Unlimited Earth Care, Inc., has been known to turn gardens into works of art by drawing on the full spectrum of possibilities.

“To have balance in nature, you have to have color,” he said.

Learn more about Sag Harbor artistry by watching the Making Waves video above!

