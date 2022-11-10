Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Hurricane Nicole is wreaking havoc upon Tiffany Trump‘s wedding plans.

The former First Daughter is scheduled to walk down the aisle with billionaire heir Michael Boulos this coming weekend at her father Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

However, according to the New York Post‘s exclusive report about the impending ceremony, Tiffany, whose mother is the former President’s ex-wife, Marla Maples, is “flipping out” over the hurricane possibly putting a glitch in her plans.

According to Page Six, the storm caused the property to be evacuated on Wednesday, November 9, with the staff being sent home. There are currently plans for the club to reopen on Friday, November 11, when Tiffany and Boulos plan to have a welcome dinner for guests.

The Palm Beach International Airport has also been closed.

A source told the outlet, “They’ve sent staff home. Tiffany is still there. Some guests came in for the week, and they had all these things planned. It was going to be a whole over-the-top thing. They had to cancel events on November 9 and canceled a golf outing for November 10. Everyone is stuck inside.”

“Everyone stuck inside” includes the ex-POTUS, who is reportedly holed up at Mar-a-Lago “fuming” that at least 14 of the candidates he supported around the country lost their bids for election, according to ABC News.

SOTH hears he is even angry with his wife Melania Trump, because she encouraged him to campaign with Dr. Mehmet Oz, who lost his bid for the Pennsylvania senate to Democrat John Fetterman, after Oprah Winfrey, who created the TV doctor, told people at a virtual event, “[At the beginning of of the midterm campaigns,] I said it was up to the citizens of Pennsylvania, I would’ve cast my vote for John Fetterman, for many reasons.”

Tiffany and Boulos, who met in Mykonos, Greece in 2018, have been engaged since January 2021, when he proposed to her with a 13-carat, $1.2 million ring in the Rose Garden at the White House.