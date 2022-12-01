Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Lance Gumbs

Episode 107: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with returning guest Lance Gumbs, tribal ambassador/representative of the Shinnecock Nation, and former Chief, who last checked in with Dan back in Episode 35.

Today, he is also the vice president of the National Congress of American Indians, representing the Northeast Region and the president/CEO of the Shinnecock Trading Post. Watch or listen to Gumbs and Dan discuss the latest news from the Shinnecock Nation.

