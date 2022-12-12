Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

International producer, actress and pro-Israel activist Noa Tishby will headline the 2023 Lion of Judah Luncheon, hosted by the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County’s Dorothy P. Seaman Department of Women’s Philanthropy at The Polo Club of Boca Raton at 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1.

About Noa Tishby

Author of Israel, A Simple Guide to the Most Misunderstood Country on Earth, Noa Tishby got her start in the Israeli entertainment industry as a teen before eventually becoming Israel’s first Special Envoy for Combatting Antisemitism and Delegitimization.

She appeared in Israel’s leading TV shows, films, theater and ad campaigns, becoming a household name in her homeland. She briefly appeared in Season 4 of the Montauk-set Showtime drama, The Affair and recently completed shooting the third season of her talk show, Life By Noa Tishby.

As a producer, Tishby made history with the sale of In Treatment to HBO — it was the first Israeli television show to become an American series (first with Gabriel Byrne and then Uzo Aduba). She co-produced the 14-Emmy-and-Golden Globe-nominated, and Peabody Award-winning series alongside Mark Wahlberg and Stephen Levinson.

Tishby created a market that did not exist before: the sale of Israeli TV formats in the U.S. She has sold numerous TV projects to major TV networks in the US, among them HBO, Showtime, ABC, CBS, Comedy Central and MTV. In addition to The Affair, her U.S. acting credits include The Island, The Ghost of Girlfriends Past, Star Trek Enterprise, Big Love, CSI, and Dig.

In 2011, Tishby founded the first Israel-focused online advocacy and rapid response organization, Act For Israel, and became a powerful voice for Israel and the Middle East. In 2014, she initiated a partnership between The Schusterman Foundation and Summit Series and co-created Reality Israel, a series of leadership trips to Israel for Jews and non-Jews alike. To date, Reality Israel has welcomed to Israel thousands of professionals in technology, music, food, sports, and the arts and sciences.

She was recognized as one of the 50 Most Powerful Jews in the World and was on Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Power list of international executives.

Noa Tishby has appeared at the United Nations General Assembly. She is a contributor to publications such as The Huffington Post, Jerusalem Post, The Jewish Journal, Tablet and Ynet, where she writes about policy, culture and international relations.

Lion of Judah

Part of an international sisterhood 18,000 women strong, South Palm Beach County’s Lion of Judah contingent of more than 700 is among the largest in the country. Lion of Judah Luncheon Event Chair Shirley Weisman, along with Women’s Philanthropy Chair Elyssa Kupferberg and Vice Chair Shelly Snyder, have planned an engaging program to match the excitement that Tishby is sure to bring on February 1.

“Noa’s work of raising awareness of the significance of Israel and the disturbing rise in antisemitism make her an amazing choice for our signature event,” Shirley Weisman says.

A minimum individual woman’s gift of $5,000 to the 2023 UJA/Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County Annual Campaign is required to attend, along with a cover of $125.

RSVP at jewishboca.org/lionluncheon, or contact Caissa Vega at [email protected], 561-852-6061.

To join South Palm Beach County’s Lions of Judah, contact Kathleen Ben-Shoaff at 561-852-5031 or [email protected].

Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County

Established in 1979, the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County is made up of Jewish and social service organizations, synagogues and schools that provide valued services and programs to recipients in South Palm Beach County, in Israel and around the world.

The JFSPBC also comprises of local residents, including lay leadership, volunteer, donors, professional staff, rabbis, educators, event participants and students.

Situated on a 100-acre campus in west Boca Raton – the largest in the nation – the JFSPBC supports more than 70 beneficiaries, engages with more than 5,000 donors, and connects more than 130,000 residents.

Learn more about the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County at jfspbc.org or call 561-852-3100.