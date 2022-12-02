Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Enjoy all the fun events and activities the North Fork has to offer this week, December 3–6, 2022—including outdoor adventures, live shows, art shows and more!

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

Tony Danza: Standards and Stories

Saturday, December 3, 8 p.m.

Join Tony Danza and his four-piece band as they bring you a combination of hit songs, storytelling and even some ukulele performances. Tony Danza is one of America’s most beloved entertainers and is best known for his starring roles in sitcoms like Taxi and Who’s the Boss.

118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Cutchogue Holiday House Tour and Tree Lighting

Saturday, December 3, 11 a.m.

Don’t miss your chance to tour three homes, two wineries and a brewery on the North Fork. You will then top off your afternoon with the New Suffolk Historical Society Tree Lighting. Enjoy a “treat” at every stop such as a glass of local wine or appetizer. Be sure to purchase your ticket ahead of time.

15975 County Road 48, Cutchogue. eventbrite.com/e/cutchogue-holiday-house-tour-enjoy-a-day-on-the-north-fork-of-long-island-tickets-408915476197

Bridge Lane Holiday Vine Lighting

Saturday, December 3, 6-8 p.m.

Don’t miss this toasty holiday event at Bridge Lane Wine. You’ll enjoy the lighting of the vines with festive holiday lights, music, fire pits, s’mores and hot chocolate. There will also be a chance to purchase gourmet grilled cheese provided by The Treatery.

35 Cox Neck Road, Mattituck. 631-298-1942, bridgelanewine.com

Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce Tree Lighting

Tuesday, December 6, 5-7 p.m.

Enjoy this invigorating holiday event presented by the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce. You’ll enjoy caroling, music and the ceremonial lighting of the tree. Later on, the American Legion will be providing hot chocolate, cookies and an opportunity for Santa photo ops!

44 Shelter Island Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0399, shelterislandchamber.org

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Star Santa Needle Punch Ornament Class

Saturday, December 3, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Learn about needlepoint while creating a beautiful Santa ornament. Punch needles and locking hoops will be available for purchase or you can bring your own.

6038 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org

Eat, Drink & Be Sparkling

Saturday, December 3, 12-4 p.m.

Don’t miss this special event presented by Disset Chocolate at Sparkling Pointe Vineyards & Winery. You’ll enjoy four North Fork-inspired chocolate bonbons along with four sparkling wine-tasting flights.

39750 County Road 48, Southold. 631-765-0200, sparklingpointe.com

Jingle Shells Decorating Party at the Corey Creek Tap Room

Saturday, December 3, 12-4 p.m.

Stop by Bedell Cellars for this fun class where you will decorate the Corey Creek Christmas tree, try the newly released seashell-aged chardonnay and enjoy fresh local oysters by Oysterponds Shellfish Co.

45470 Main Road, Southold. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com

Holiday Pop-Up: Chocolate Pairing

Saturday, December 3, 1-3 p.m.

Nothing says “holidays” better than chocolate and wine. On December 3, head on over to the Tasting Room at Suhru Wines for a wine and chocolate tasting in association with Fat Ass Fudge. There will be suggested lists of wines to pair with each chocolate.

38735 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-603-8127, suhruwines.com

Riverhead Elks Lodge Third Annual Christmas Tree Fundraiser

Saturday, December 3, 6-9 p.m.

Enjoy a delicious dinner, music and an auction raffle with prizes like Christmas trees, gift baskets and gift cards. Proceeds will go to support veterans in need.

1239 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-2027, elks.org

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

50 Reasons Why: Your Take on the East End

On view through December 17

Head on over to East End Arts for this open-juried exhibition featuring 57 of the almost 200 submitted pieces representing the East End of Long Island. The gallery is open every Thursday–Sunday.

133 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-0900, eastendarts.org

