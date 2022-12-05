Podcasts

Podcast: Dan Talks with Edmund Hollander, President of Hollander Design

By
comments
Posted on
Edmund Hollander
Edmund Hollander

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Edmund Hollander

Episode 108: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast Dan speaks with Edmund Hollander, president of Hollander Design. This NYC, Sag Harbor and Chicago-based landscape architecture firm is one of a select few elected to Architectural Digest’s AD100 Top Designers List. Hollander is also on the Dean’s Council and the Advisory Board of the Ian L. McHarg Center for Urbanism and Ecology at the University of Pennsylvania.

Dan Rattiner speaks with Edmund Hollander, president of Hollander Design – Episode 108

Who’s Here in the Hamptons


Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Things to do on the East End

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs on Long Island

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites