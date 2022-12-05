Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Edmund Hollander

Episode 108: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast Dan speaks with Edmund Hollander, president of Hollander Design. This NYC, Sag Harbor and Chicago-based landscape architecture firm is one of a select few elected to Architectural Digest’s AD100 Top Designers List. Hollander is also on the Dean’s Council and the Advisory Board of the Ian L. McHarg Center for Urbanism and Ecology at the University of Pennsylvania.

