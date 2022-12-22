Presents of Mine: Giving the Gift of Luxury

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Whether you need last-minute holiday shopping ideas or are brainstorming birthday gift ideas for a loved one, consider giving the gift of luxury.

Sprezzatura Naples Two-Piece Top & Skirt

Just because the best gift-giving holidays are in the winter, doesn’t mean gifts should be limited to the coldest of seasons. Give your special someone a head start on their summer wardrobe with this chic, versatile two-piece. This crop top and skirt combo, available for $249, features elegant macrame details, with stylish fringe on the sleeves and a lace high-low skirt. Worn together or separate, dressed up or down, these pieces look fabulous. SprezzaturaNaples.com

Gift Card for The Spa and Salon at East Wind Long Island

Give the perfect gift to the person who has everything or needs a little pampering! With a gift card to The Spa at East Wind, purchased in any amount, your loved one can indulge in any one of East Wind Long Island’s luxurious spa treatments or packages. Order online, by phone or in person. 631-846-2339, EastWindLongIsland.com

Frances Valentine Tootsie

The pinks and greens of the Tootsie in basketweave plaid woven wool offer a fun spin on a classic barrel silhouette, and if that doesn’t catch the eye of your friends, the rhinestones on the straps certainly will. Inside the bag is enough space for all your everyday essentials, with an interior slip pocket for your black card. Made in Italy, the Tootsie can be purchased at Frances Valentine for $398. 42 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 934-222-0049, FrancesValentine.com

Li-Lac Chocolates Christmas Basket

We all know one or several chocolate lovers, and when Christmas rolls around, the ideal gift is obviously chocolate. But if you’re looking to wow with such a simple gift idea, go all-out. Li-Lac Chocolates’ Spectacular Christmas Basket offers a varied selection of one dozen milk and dark chocolate treats — including a French assortment, peppermint bark, chocolate toy soldier, gourmet chocolate bar, chocolate Oreos, chocolate holiday tree, chocolate Christmas balls, Snowcap nonpareils, tree pop and snowman pops — all festively packaged in a sturdy, 15-inch-tall woven basket. This Christmas basket is $295 plus shipping and ships in 24 hours. 212-924-2280, Li-LacChocolates.com

Dune Jewelry & Co. Rope Seven Sand Ring

Take your “statement of love” jewelry gifting to new heights with the fully customizable Rope Seven Sand Ring by Dune Jewelry & Co. The stunning 14-karat gold (or sterling silver) multi-bezel ring displays up to seven different sands, power stones, flowers or other elements from your favorite Hamptons beaches or far-off travels, encapsulating a shared life of adventure in one incredibly sentimental piece of jewelry. The custom ring can be ordered online for $760. 617-364-1065, DuneJewelry.com

Olivia Preckel Noella Pants

This slim, highly elasticated trouser provides the perfect fit for practically every figure. The vertical seam seemingly elongates the legs, while the technical cotton provides two-way stretch for maximum function and comfort. This fashionable everyday pant comes in light gray, black, white, beige, camel and dune, each of which sports a slight sheen. It’s available at Olivia Preckel for $395. 305-582-2438, OliviaPreckel.com

Jade Trau Poppy Line Drops

The perfect addition to your special-occasion, night-out look, the Poppy Line Drops are a show-stopping piece that will amp up any outfit. Handcrafted in platinum and featuring 7.08 TCW of marquise, round and pear-shaped diamonds, the Poppy Line Drops are an unexpected take on the classic drop-style earring. These beauties are available exclusively in-store at Jade Trau’s Southampton flagship for $37,750. 46 Jobs Lane, Southampton. JadeTrau.com, Instagram.com/JadeTrau

OLAPLEX® at Tiana Rose Salon

Give the gift of luscious, rejuvenated hair this holiday. The patented OLAPLEX® Bond Building Technology works on a molecular level to repair damaged and broken bonds, and it’s now available at Tiana Rose Salon in Southampton. Call or text to learn more about the original bond builder. 609 Hamptons Road, Suite 5, Southampton. 631-332-3030

GiGi New York Holiday Sydney

Introducing the Holiday Sydney Mini Shopper — a glamorous new take on one of GiGi New York’s classic designs. These handcrafted, goatskin leather bags are cute, compact, customizable and available in four shimmering colors — metallic black, gold, silver and platinum. GiGi New York, a Graphic Image Company, has a wide assortment of leather handbags, clutches, accessories and datebooks to complement any outfit or mood. Inquire about custom personalization. 305 Spagnoli Road, Melville. 631-249-9600, GiGiNewYork.com

Johnstons of Elgin Cashmere at Sage and Madison

Sage and Madison carries Johnstons of Elgin fine Scottish cashmere in winter and holiday months. It has the royal seal of approval from England and is known to be the finest quality cashmere and a standard around the world. The Sag Harbor boutique chose this historical brand from 1797 — the same year as its property was constructed — for their ethical manufacturing and quality. The same Scottish families have been working in these mills for generations. Johnstons of Elgin is available at 31 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-530-0977, SageAndMadison.com

Sole Bliss Reina Boot

When the chill and snow arrive, it’s sometimes a challenge to look stylish while staying warm and cozy, but these black suede boots with a full shearling lining are chic and ultra comfy. Created by Sole Bliss, a company that specializes in podiatrist-approved shoes that make you feel like you are walking on air, they are hand-crafted in Italy, and you can wear them with the fur cuff hidden or showing. Us.SoleBliss.com

Agate Slice Cocktail Earrings by Alyssa Saccente

Even the most basic black dress can look festive with the right earrings. These handmade danglers, available at Gatta Zaffira Fine Jewelry, are created from ethically sourced materials including ornamental stone. They add a pop of color, and are so unique they can help provide a conversation starter. You might want to grab an extra pair as a gift. 631-204-5317, Instagram.com/Gatta.Zaffira

Valmont’s Advent Calendar

The ultimate luxe beauty line has put out a limited edition “Holidays in Neverland’’ advent calendar, with 12 boxes, containing travel-sized essentials of the line, including favorite creams, serums and fragrances. Perfect to pack for a seasonal excursion. LaMaisonValmont.com

Jerri’s Cakery Cake Sculptures

What do you get the person who has everything? A cake about that person! Customized cake sculptures can be of cars, instruments, stadiums or even personalized busts, and they can make for a perfect personal gift. Gourmet ingredients and a spectacular finish will have you second guessing if it’s cake! Not ready for the delicious gift right away? Get a gift certificate to customize a creation when your gift recipient wants it. Cake sculptures start at $350 at Jerri’s Cakery & Confections, a family-owned Westhampton business that’s been baking creative culinary creations since 2009. 631-223-8986, [email protected], JerriCakes.com

Beyond the Beaten Path Treasures

One-of-a-kind gifts, such as these ornate jewelry pieces, are just Beyond the Beaten Path. This designer’s resource offers an eclectic mix of new and vintage treasures — unique artisan jewelry and designer pieces, as well as a fabulous collection of vintage clothing and accessories, home furnishings, lighting and much more. Inquire about these items at the Eastport boutique. 495 Main Street, Unit D, Eastport. 631-325-2105, Instagram.com/BeyondHamptons

Bell Collection Prints

Silent nights never looked so good. Cozy up with something colorful this holiday season! From bedding to apparel and bags, Bell’s colorful prints are inspired by travel and ready to accompany you on whatever getaway you dream up next. Shop Bell collection on Instagram.com/BellCollection or online at AliciaBell.com. [email protected]