Photo Galleries

Shelter Island Tree Lighting 2022 Photos

By Jessica Sforza
comments
Posted on

  • Chamber of Commerce members Yvette Acevedo, Art Williams, Linda EklundJessica Sforza

  • Former and current Shelter Island School District teachers play Christmas musicJessica Sforza

  • Mr. and Mrs. Claus (Jim Pugh and Sarah Shephard)Jessica Sforza

  • Announcer Brett Surerus with his children Piper and Jackson SurerusJessica Sforza

  • 4th and 5th grade children sing Christmas carols before the tree lightingJessica Sforza

  • Reich Eklund Construction Inc. owner James Eklund and Chamber of Commerce member Linda EklundJessica Sforza

  • Past and present teachers from the Shelter Island School District play Christmas music togetherJessica Sforza

  • The Shelter Island Police Department tree lit upJessica Sforza

  • Announcer Brett SurerusJessica Sforza

Shelter Island hosted their Christmas tree lighting this year, an event filled with music and caroling from teachers, students and Mr. and Mrs. Claus themselves! With hot cocoa and homemade cookies provided, attendees stayed nice and warm on a cold night out as they celebrated the Shelter Island Police Department’s tree come to life with dazzling colors.

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Things to do on the East End

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs on Long Island

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites