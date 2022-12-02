Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

​Stony Brook Southampton will host the traditional holiday lighting of the recently renovated windmill, followed by a reception in Chancellors Hall, this evening, Friday, December 2 from 5–7 p.m.

Stony Brook University President Maurie McInnis will be in attendance and will speak to attendees. And an interesting lecture about local wildlife will follow the lighting event.

Originally built on Mill Street (now Windmill Lane) in Southampton Village, the windmill was moved to Shinnecock Hills and has been standing at its current site since 1888.

It sadly fell into disrepair over the years and left without blades, but the windmill has finally been restored, making this year’s holiday lighting extra special.

2022 Stony Brook Windmill Lighting

This year’s windmill lighting program, free and open to the public, will feature the iconic​ ​newly restored windmill​ ​with refurbished blades, and seasonal refreshments. The family-friendly festivities will include windmill tours, children’s crafts, carolers and balloon twisters.

Stony Brook Alumni is sponsoring the popular “TapSnap” photo booth with the windmill as a backdrop.

Local leaders scheduled to attend (subject to change) include Senator Anthony Palumbo, Assemblyman Fred Thiele (who nominated the windmill for a $500,000 capital repair grant to fix its damage), Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman, and Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming.

After the windmill lighting and reception, Stony Brook’s School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences’ Southampton Marine Science Center Manager Christopher Paparo will be at Duke Lecture Hall (in Chancellors Hall) offering his “Wild Long Island” talk, covering the plethora of wildlife that inhabits the air, land and waterways around the region.

To RSVP to the event, email [email protected]. For accessibility-related accommodations, call 631-632-6873. Visit stonybrook.edu for more info.