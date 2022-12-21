Wölffer Estate’s Ugly Sweater Holiday Party Photos

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Wölffer Estate hosted an Ugly Sweater Holiday Party where guests could drink, dance, and play the night away. It was the perfect night for holiday cheer as live music played whilst folks indulged in Christmas games like reindeer ring toss and prizes of wine for the ugliest sweater contest. It was a night of fun flawlessly designed to bring the Christmas spirit to the Sagaponack attendees.