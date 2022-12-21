Photo Galleries

Wölffer Estate’s Ugly Sweater Holiday Party Photos

By Bruce Mermelstein
  • Joanna Messina, Marila Starostina, Emily Ely, Mary MasseyBruce Mermelstein

  • Ring toss on the antlers with Keegan Davenport and Ahanu ValdezBruce Mermelstein

  • Wölffer’s Ugly Christmas Sweater BandBruce Mermelstein

  • Second Place Jenna Deaddio and Third Place Karen Clement danceBruce Mermelstein

  • First Place Ugly Christmas Sweater Winner Alexis FordeBruce Mermelstein

  • Virginia Ehrensberger, Marila Starostina, Karin Barambayeva, Amael FeuillardBruce Mermelstein

  • Attendees at Wölffer’s 2022 Ugly Christmas Sweater PartyBruce Mermelstein

  • Keegan Davenport, Lori Osborn, Julie FroehlichBruce Mermelstein

  • 2nd Place Jenna Deaddio, 3rd Place Karen ClementBruce Mermelstein

Wölffer Estate hosted an Ugly Sweater Holiday Party where guests could drink, dance, and play the night away. It was the perfect night for holiday cheer as live music played whilst folks indulged in Christmas games like reindeer ring toss and prizes of wine for the ugliest sweater contest. It was a night of fun flawlessly designed to bring the Christmas spirit to the Sagaponack attendees.

