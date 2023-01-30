Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Whoever marginalized eggnog to the holiday season was a silly person. Chimene Macnaughton, the beverage director for Honest Man Hospitality — whose portfolio includes Nick & Toni’s, Rowdy Hall, Coche Comedor and La Fondita — is letting the good times roll with this death flip cocktail, which uses a whole egg to create a rich, creamy mouthfeel and texture.

Nick & Toni’s Capovolta Della Morte, aka Death Flip, Cocktail

Ingredients:

1 oz Michter’s Rye

0.5 oz Amaro dell’Etna

0.5 oz Yellow Chartreuse

0.25 oz rich sugar syrup

1 whole N&T’s farm egg

Garnish: freshly grated nutmeg

Glass: Nick & Nora or Coupe

Instructions:

1. Shake all ingredients with ice in a shaker.

2. Strain back into the shaker and dry shake without ice.

3. Strain into a chilled coupe, taking care to include the foam!

4. Garnish with dust of nutmeg.

This Death Flip cocktail comes to us courtesy of Nick & Toni’s, nickandtonis.com.