Dan Talks with Stacey Spielman, Gurney’s Resorts Director of Marketing

Stacey Spielman the Director of Marketing for Gurney’s Resorts
In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet Stacey Spielman

Episode 112: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Stacey Spielman the Director of Marketing for Gurney’s Resorts — including Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa and Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina.

Spielman boasts a proven record of generating revenue, managing projects from concept to completion, building relationships and leading teams to success. Gurney’s is a luxury hotel located right on the beach in Montauk.

Dan Rattiner speaks with Stacey Spielman the Director of Marketing for Gurney’s Resorts – Episode 112

