In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet Stacey Spielman

Episode 112: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Stacey Spielman the Director of Marketing for Gurney’s Resorts — including Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa and Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina.

Spielman boasts a proven record of generating revenue, managing projects from concept to completion, building relationships and leading teams to success. Gurney’s is a luxury hotel located right on the beach in Montauk.

