In each episode of the “Victoria’s A-Lister” podcast, Schneps Media President Victoria Schneps introduces you to an outstanding, powerful man who has discovered the keys to success and is willing to share that secret with Victoria’s listeners.

Brian Lally, Northwell Health

This week on the Victoria’s A-Lister podcast, Vicki speaks with Brian Lally, of Northwell Health about the people who impacted his early life, his role as Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer for the nonprofit integrated healthcare network, and his secrets to success.

Northwell Health is the largest healthcare provider in New York State, and it’s the state’s biggest private employer, with more than 81,000 people on the payroll. Northwell’s flagships are North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, and Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park.

The closest Northwell hospital on the East End is Peconic Bay Medical Center (PBMC) in Riverhead.

Produced by Jacquelyn DeStasio and Eric Hercules