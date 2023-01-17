Podcasts

Podcast: Dan Talks with Lisa Michne, Executive Director of Hampton Library in Bridgehampton

Hampton Library Executive Director Lisa Michne
Meet Lisa Michne

This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Lisa Michne, executive director of the Hampton Library in Bridgehampton. Before stepping into her exciting new role in May 2022, Lisa Michne worked at East Hampton Library for 18 years, serving as the library’s volunteer coordinator and head of young adult services.

Dan Rattiner speaks with Lisa Michne, executive director of the Hampton Library in BridgehamptonEpisode 114

