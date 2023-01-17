Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet Lisa Michne

This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Lisa Michne, executive director of the Hampton Library in Bridgehampton. Before stepping into her exciting new role in May 2022, Lisa Michne worked at East Hampton Library for 18 years, serving as the library’s volunteer coordinator and head of young adult services.

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast