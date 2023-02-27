Cocktail Recipe: Co-Co Nutz from Almond Restaurant

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

When life gives you a lime, go ahead and make Almond Restaurant & Bar’s delicious Co-Co Nutz rum cocktail, courtesy of mixologist Harryson Gallegos.

Almond Co-Co Nutz Cocktail

Ingredients:

Diplomatico Spiced Rum

1 oz. Disaronno Amaretto

1 oz. Coconut Bacardi

1/4 oz. lime juice

1/4 oz. simple syrup

For garnish:

Simple syrup

Crushed graham crackers

Instructions:

1. In cocktail shaker add all ingredients over ice and shake until very cold.

2. Dip martini glass rim in simple syrup and then crushed graham crackers.

3. Strain cocktail into glass and top with additional crushed graham crackers.

This Co-Co Nutz recipe comes to us courtesy of Almond in Bridgehampton. Visit them at almondrestaurant.com for more information and to see what other cocktails they have concocted.