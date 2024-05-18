John G. Miller of Shelter Island Remembered as Media Trailblazer

John Miller

John G. Miller of New York City and Shelter Island died peacefully on Saturday, April 27 after a valiant fight with prostate cancer for 10 and a half years. He was 81.

Miller was born on April 26, 1943 in New York City to Florence and Harold Miller. He graduated from Curtis High School in Staten Island. After high school he attended Grove City College in Grove City, PA where he attained his Bachelor of Arts. On April 25, 2013, he married the love of his life, Gary N. Kagawa.

In his professional career Miller was an icon, mentor and trailblazer in out-of-home media. He led the Young & Rubicam and Mediaedge out-of-home media departments, served as chairman for Kinetic Worldwide (WPP), led the development of out-of-home media in Moscow, was involved with numerous OOH industry organizations and also served as president of the board of the National Corporate Theater Fund.

He led a life well-lived and was a friend to all. Anyone who had a chance to interact with Miller was lucky to have experienced his kindness, joy of life and extraordinary passion of opera, classical music, ballet, Broadway and politics. He traveled several times to the Wagner Festival in Bayreuth, Germany, and served on the board of the Shelter Island Friends of Music. He was also a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees.

Miller loved Shelter Island and loved watching his beloved pandemic puppy, Peggy Sue, run through his yard. He was also a member of the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church.

A celebration of his life was held on Saturday, May 18 at Shelter Island Presbyterian Church on Shelter Island. For those who were unable to attend the service, it was recorded and is available upon request.

Anyone who would like to honor Miller’s memory with a donation is encouraged to consider sending donations to one or both of the following:

Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, PO Box 612, Shelter Island, NY 11964 or at sipchurch.org/give/make-a-donation.

Shelter Island Friends of Music (Checks made out to “Shelter Island Friends of Music” and print out donation form to include with your check.), P.O. Box 193, Shelter Island, NY 11964 or at shelterislandfriendsofmusic.org/donate.

The Shelter Island Funeral Home is serving the family.