Cocktail Recipe: Enzoni from Louie Bossi’s in Boca Raton

Ervin Machado, the Beverage Director and Sommelier at Louie Bossi’s created this delicious Enzoni cocktail, which has at least one surprising ingredient.

Now you can make the Enzoni at home with this helpful recipe — if know where to find chickpea water!

Louie Bossi’s Enzoni Cocktail

Ingredients:

1 oz Atian gin

1 oz Campari

1 oz lemon/lime juice

1 oz chickpea water

1 oz simple syrup

3 grapes (including garnish)

Directions:

In a shaker, muddle two grapes

Add remaining ingredients, add ice and shake

Strain into a coupe glass

Garnish with a skewered grape

A highly acclaimed Italian restaurant located at 100 Palmetto Park Road in Boca Raton, Louie Bossi’s is known for homemade pastas, breads and pizzas.

The restaurant’s menu offers a variety of fresh pastas made in-house daily, steaks dry aged in-house, salumi plates, fish from a wood-burning grill, and fresh desserts and pastries, all made in-house daily.

Call Louie Bossi’s at 561-336-6699 or visit louiebossi.com for more information, including hours and additional location.