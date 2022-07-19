Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

For the entire month of July, Bon Appétit Boca Restaurant Month is offering a month of fantastic dining deals at your favorite area eateries. This is a great time for local foodies to expand their area restaurant repertoire with new specials and discounts that are sure to satisfy your palate and wallet.

Through July 31, nearly 20 participating South Florida restaurants in Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Deerfield Beach have prepared menus with tasty dishes and drinks.

Reservations are encouraged during this busy time, so call ahead!

Boca Restaurant Month Participants

Petrossian (Third Floor, Bloomingdales, 5840 Glades Road, Boca Raton) offers a revamped menu of $25 dishes paired with wine or dessert, including a roasted beet and mango salad with grilled shrimp, a pastrami Reuben sandwich and grilled salmon among other options. 561-394-2237, netstorage.bloomingdales.com

At Pavilion Grille (301 Yamato Road #1201, Boca Raton), there is a three-course lunch menu, with an appetizer entree and dessert of the diners’ choice, some appetizers including various salads, or fried calamari. Entrées offer different seafood or chicken options, plus cakes and other options for dessert. They also have a $39 three-course dinner menu with salads, mussels, seafood risottos and ravioli, duck, veal and plenty of desserts along with other dishes. 561-912-0000, paviliongrille.com

Ke’e Grill (17940 N Military Trail, Suite 700, Boca Raton) is running a three-course prix-fixe menu priced at $45.95 for all diners, dine-in only, with a variety of salad, seafood and meat options, along with desserts of all types. 561-995-5044, keegrillbocaraton.com

Another spot with a three-course menu is Henry’s (16850 Jog Road, Delray Beach) serving wraps, croquettes and bruschetta as appetizers; seafood, beef and chicken as entrées; and three desserts to choose from for $39.95. 561-638-1949, henrysofbocaraton.com

Yolk (5570 N Military Trail #402, Boca Raton) has a $20 three-course menu for full breakfast varieties. 561-300-4965, eatyolk.com

A three-course special menu is available at Max’s Grille (404 Plaza Real, Boca Raton), one option being a $49-per-couple, three-course meal, or discounted martinis on Mondays and weekend brunch deals. 561-368-0080, maxsgrille.com

Atlantic Grille (Seagate Hotel & Spa, 1000 East Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach) has a $44 two-course meal with seafood and non-seafood option appetizers and entrées. 561-665-4900, seagatedelray.com

A fixed price menu for $32 and three-courses plus cocktail deal is presented at Rebel House (297 E Palmetto Park Road, Boca Raton). 561-353-5888, rebelhouseboca.com

The Melting Pot (5455 N Federal Highway Suite A, Boca Raton) will serve three- and four-course fixed price meals along with their other daily discounts and promotional deals. 561-997-7472, meltingpot.com

A three-course option for $65 is available at Morton’s Steakhouse (5050 Town Center Circle, Suite 219, Boca Raton) with some seafood meals along with steakhouse fare. 561-392-7724, mortons.com

Lunch and dinner three-course deals are available at True Food Kitchen (6000 Glades Road, Suite 1015A, Boca Raton) with vegetables, salads, pizza and more. 561-419-8105, truefoodkitchen.com

Alley Cat (409 SE Mizner Boulevard, Boca Raton) also offers a three-course menu for $32 plus a sushi experience for $52. 561-717-8415, alleycatboca.com

La Boulangerie Boul’mich (6000 Glades Road, Suite 1048A, Boca Raton) has a buy-one-get-one deal with select deli, bakery and cafe items. 561-361-8820, laboulangerieusa.com

Diners receive a complimentary dessert with the purchase of any entree at Mariposa (5860 Glades Road Level Two, Boca Raton). 561-544-2320, neimanmarcus.com

Tap 42 (5050 Town Center Circle, Boca Raton) is offering daily deals Monday–Friday with burger discounts, drink discounts and brunch options on the weekend. 561-235-5819, tap42.com/boca-raton

Patio Bar & Grill (2096 North East 2nd Street, Deerfield Beach) has a low-price menu this month. 954-596-8618, deerfieldpatiobar.com

There are specials at Drift (5150 Town Center Circle, Boca Raton), on appetizers and drinks. 561-392-4600, driftboca.com

Mr. Goode’s Chinese Takeout (1159 South Federal Highway, Boca Raton) has a family feast deal for $99, pickup only. 561-931-213, mrgoodes.com

And special deals are available daily at Rocco’s Tacos (5250 Town Center Circle, Boca Raton) as well as happy hour. 561-416-2131, roccostacos.com

For more information about the month-long event visit bocarestaurantmonth.com