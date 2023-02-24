East End Town Supervisor Candidates Begin to Emerge for 2023

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The first few local political candidates have begun lining up to fill a wave of town supervisor seats that are being vacated at the end of this year on the East End.

On the North Fork, Suffolk County Legislator Al Krupski (D-Peconic) announced his campaign to replace outgoing longtime Southold Town Supervisor Scott Russell, a Republican.

And on the South Fork, Westhampton Beach Village Mayor Maria Moore confirmed she met with local Democratic committee members in a bid to replace term-limited Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman, a Democrat.

And East Hampton Councilwoman Kathee Burke-Gonzalez has reportedly screened with Democrats in a bid to run for the seat held by outgoing East Hampton Town Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc.

The trio are the first to emerge in three of the four town supervisor races on the East End in which there will be no incumbent on ballots on Election Day. As Dan’s Papers has reported, this is the first time in 30 years that four of the region’s five town supervisor seats have vacancies all at once.

Candidates have yet to be named in the race to replace outgoing Riverhead Town Supervisor Yvette Aguiar, a Republican. Shelter Island Town Supervisor Gerry Siller, a Democrat, said he is “considering all options,” signaling he may be the lone incumbent East End town supervisor on ballots this fall.

Republican candidates could not be confirmed as of press time.