Southold Historical Museum Hosts Krupski Farming Lecture

Southold Historical Museum announced Tuesday that its “Local Farming Through the Years”-themed 2023 Winter Lecture Series will continue with a second installment, “Krupski Farming,” next month.

This second lecture features a talk by farmer Al Krupski who will share the interesting farming history of his family as well as some of his personal experiences. The event is scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday, February 15 at Southold Town Recreation Center in Peconic (970 Peconic Lane).

Farming with Al Krupski

Owner and operator of Krupski Pumpkin Farm in Peconic, Krupski is well-known for his public service. He was a Southold Town trustee for 20 years, followed by service on the Southold Town Board before being elected at Suffolk County Legislator in 2013, a position he continues to hold.

But Krupski’s work as a farmer far exceeds his 28 years as a public servant. A fourth-generation farmer, he grew up in a farming family and continues the tradition alongside his wife, Mary. Their children are also part of Krupski Farms which grows pumpkins, corn, tomatoes, and a variety of other row crop vegetables.

“When you talk to Al about farming, it feels like it is part of his soul. His expertise and experience are evident, but what strikes me the most is how deeply connected Al is with the land,” Southold Historical Museum Executive Director Deanna Witte-Walker says. “We are extremely grateful to him and the other speakers for sharing their passion.”

The Winter Lecture Series, which kicked off with farmer Tom Wickham presenting “The Wickham Family’s Farming Tradition,” is presented free and open to the public. Programs such as these support the mission of Southold Historical Museum to promote interest in and education about local history.

What’s Next

The series will continue on Saturday, March 4 with Long Island Migrant Labor Camps: Dust for Blood (2021) author Mark Torres.

For more information on this event or other museum programs, call 631-765-5500, email [email protected] or visit southoldhistorical.org.