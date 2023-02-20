Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Of course, we all know about the big sales in Palm Beach Real Estate, but when a 4,300-square-foot house on Washington Road in West Palm Beach sells for $21,000,000, it makes me stand up and take notice!

What is our little slice of paradise coming to? It’s all about supply and demand, and demand is still high!

Last Sunday I was having brunch with friends from La Jolla who bought a place in the new La Clara building in West Palm Beach. Apparently, the building will be completed this year, and buyers will be able to move in sometime before the end of November. We shall see!

In the meantime, many new buildings are in the planning stages here. According to The Real Deal, 682 condos, 1,414 apartments, and 727 townhomes are planned for West Palm Beach alone. New towers such as Olara, Alba, and Forte, are just a few of the new projects that are in the works.

We all get the Real Estate pecking order here, but did you ever wonder what the car pecking order is here in this town?

Palm Beach Cars

Every day I see more and more fancy cars rolling up and down our streets. (and sadly the people from out of town don’t know yet that we do not permit beeping of horns here!). As a Rolls-Royce owner myself, of course I am partial to that brand, but I have seen a lot of great cars up and down South Ocean Boulevard lately!

I spotted a rare 1960s Park Ward Rolls outside of Club Collette, as well as a fantastic 1950s gullwing Mercedes tooling around.

Recently the Breakers had a Ferrari event that was filled with rare Ferraris both new and vintage. Thousands of people attended, and there was an endless parade of resident owners sporting their fancy Ferraris about town in support of the event. So I guess the pecking order continues…

The Citizens’ Association of Palm Beach, where I serve as a director, has joined the Palm Beach Town officials to try and intervene in the state widening of South Ocean Boulevard. (aka A1A) to make a wider bike and pedestrian path.

Frankly, I think more bikes could present more problems! What will all the new bikers do when they reach the termination of the new wider path at Sloan’s curve?

Ted Cooney was quote in the Palm Beach Post as saying: “I question the wisdom of a bike lane that all of a sudden drops you off at one of the most dangerous curves in town” . Surely this is something to consider!

Restaurant 44 hosted a “Lads Night” happy hour on Tuesday February 7. It was a fun mix of 30 to 80-year-old gents, with classic disco music, and 2-for-1 drinks. It was so successful; they plan to offer it weekly.

Annie Watt photographed an amazing party there the other day to celebrate the birthday of our new PB resident, Tracy Turco. The colorful designer who was recently on the cover of the Palm Beach Daily News outfitted head to toe in neon yellow, decorated her own party with a pink and green theme.

In attendance were: Lauren Day Roberts, Wendy Federman, Harrison Morgan, Muffy Savoia, Pamela Morgan, Valerie and Harry Cooper, John DelPonti, Jessica Swift, Paula Bacchini and Arni Rosenshein, Jerry Turco, Catherine Carey, and Tara Solomon.

Seen and Heard About Town

Apparently, that handsome actor Lucien LaViscount, who plays Emily’s beaux in the Netflix series Emily in Paris Season 2, was spotted on Worth Avenue with a young lady. I cannot confirm or deny this myself, but I did see some candid photos shot by a crazed fan! (no it wasn’t me!)

Guy Clark is a top Palm Beach realtor and owner of his own interior design firm, where he specializes in designing luxurious, individualized residential interiors.