In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet Musician Jim Turner

Episode 118: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Jim Turner, singer-songwriter, guitarist, harmonica player and face of the Jim Turner Band.

An “eclectic original” who lives in Sag Harbor, Turner has played at all the popular music venues in the Hamptons and on the East End, and his repertoire of rock ’n’ roll, blues, folk, jazz, reggae, swing, country, gospel, world avant-garde and Celtic music includes more than 2,000 songs.

He often plays at Dan’s Papers events, especially the annual Dan’s Kite Fly in August — which is just one of the over 200 engagements he plays each year.

Visit Turner’s website for a gig schedule, jimturnermusic.com.

