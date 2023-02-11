Richard W. Allen of Speonk Remember for Life of Service

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Richard W. Allen of Speonk, a retired U.S. Coast Guardsman who spent his career at Brookhaven National Laboratory and volunteered with the Eastport Fire Department, died on January 20. He was 85.

Allen was born on March 27, 1937 in Providence, Rhode Island, the oldest of three children born to his parents, the late Ruth and Warren Allen of Rumford, Rhode Island. His sister, Joan, resides in Virginia and he is predeceased by his younger brother, Ernie.

Allen served in the U.S. Coast Guard starting in Groton, Connecticut, then at sea and later stationed at the East Moriches Coast Guard Station. He specialized in communications as a radioman. While serving in East Moriches, he met Barbara Ann Roschlau.

After serving his four years active duty in the Coast Guard and an additional two years in reserve, he and Barbara married and started a family, raising their daughter, Lori. He then began his 36 years of employment at Brookhaven National Laboratory, retiring in 1998.

It was in 1969 that Allen was elected to membership in the Eastport Fire Department, volunteering for 53 years until his passing. He served as the district secretary for the most recent 19 years. During his time of service and commitment, he had also served as the secretary of the fire department, as a captain of the fire police and most reverently as a charter officer of the benevolent association.

Barbara died in 2000, yet he is survived by his daughter and her husband Ed Hamor; his grandson Russell Utter and wife Spencer; and his granddaughter Emily Utter. He was their beloved PopPop.

Funeral services were held at the red brick Remsenburg Community Church on January 27. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Eastport Fire Department would be most appreciated by the family.