Things to Do on the North Fork This Week: February 1–8, 2023

Enjoy fun days and nights of live shows, art, culture and much more on the North Fork this week, February 3–8, 2023.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

Gene Casey & the East End Food Institute at Corey Creek

Friday, February 3, 4–8 p.m.

Enjoy live music from Gene Casey and a pop-up art show in the Corey Creek Tasting Room at Bedell Cellars. There will be half-priced flights for any of the wines on tap.

36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com

Jazz Meets Top 40

Friday, February 3, 7:30–9:30 p.m.

Don’t miss the New Millennium Jazz Band as they present jazz renditions of your favorite Top 40 songs at Pindar Vineyards. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online or at the door.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

The Sixties Show at The Suffolk

Saturday, February 4, 8 p.m.

If you can’t get enough of the ’60s, head over to The Suffolk, where you’ll view a multi-media presentation featuring some of your favorite hits and memories of the decade. Musicians include former members of the bands of The Who, John Fogarty and Creedence Clearwater Revival. Tickets are $49–$59.

118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

The Cultural Landscape Walking Tour

Saturday, February 4, 9:30–11:30 a.m.

Enjoy this three-mile-long walk where you’ll learn about the history of Hallock State Park Preserve, including the site of a Long Island battle during the War of 1812.

6062 Sound Avenue, Northville. parks.ny.gov/parks/hallock

Mashomack Preserve Shelter Island

Tuesday, February 7, 2–3:30 p.m.

Join the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library for this field trip to hike around Shelter Island. You’ll meet at the preserve, which is home to creeks, oak woodlands, marshes and underwater lands.

79 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-734-6360, cutchogue.librarycalendar.com

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Valentine’s Earrings with Lisa

Friday, February 3, 11 a.m.–12 p.m.

Learn to make heart-shaped earrings with wires and tools at the Riverhead Free Library. Materials are provided, but pre-registration is required.

330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228, riverhead.librarycalendar.com

Valentine Tin with Paper and Roses

Tuesday, February 7, 6-7:30 p.m.

Head on over to the Southold Library to learn to make a heart-shaped pin with paper roses as well as a vinyl sentiment made with a Cricut machine. Register ahead of time online.

53705 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

Adults 21+ Roller Skating

Wednesday, February 8, 5–8 p.m.

If you love getting around on four wheels, get out and about for an adults-only skate night in Greenport. Tickets are $10 for skaters and $5 for non-skaters and rentals are available.

102 3rd Street, Greenport. greenportamericanlegion.org/gdc-roller-skate-rink

Walk-In Yoga

Wednesday, February 8, 5:15–6:45 p.m.

Stop by the Mattituck-Laurel Library to learn about postural alignment, breathing and relaxation with Rosemary Martilotta. Drop-in classes are $20, or you can pay $90 for the entire series.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurel.librarycalendar.com

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

Horizon

On view through March 5

Don’t miss the works of artists within the East End community exploring depth and space through the horizontal line at East End Arts.

133 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-0900, eastendarts.org/horizon

