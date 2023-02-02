Things to Do on the North Fork This Week: February 1–8, 2023

Enjoy fun days and nights of live shows, art, culture and much more on the North Fork this week, February 3–8, 2023.
NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS
Gene Casey & the East End Food Institute at Corey Creek
Friday, February 3, 4–8 p.m.
Enjoy live music from Gene Casey and a pop-up art show in the Corey Creek Tasting Room at Bedell Cellars. There will be half-priced flights for any of the wines on tap.
36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com
Jazz Meets Top 40
Friday, February 3, 7:30–9:30 p.m.
Don’t miss the New Millennium Jazz Band as they present jazz renditions of your favorite Top 40 songs at Pindar Vineyards. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online or at the door.
37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net
The Sixties Show at The Suffolk
Saturday, February 4, 8 p.m.
If you can’t get enough of the ’60s, head over to The Suffolk, where you’ll view a multi-media presentation featuring some of your favorite hits and memories of the decade. Musicians include former members of the bands of The Who, John Fogarty and Creedence Clearwater Revival. Tickets are $49–$59.
118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com
NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES
The Cultural Landscape Walking Tour
Saturday, February 4, 9:30–11:30 a.m.
Enjoy this three-mile-long walk where you’ll learn about the history of Hallock State Park Preserve, including the site of a Long Island battle during the War of 1812.
6062 Sound Avenue, Northville. parks.ny.gov/parks/hallock
Mashomack Preserve Shelter Island
Tuesday, February 7, 2–3:30 p.m.
Join the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library for this field trip to hike around Shelter Island. You’ll meet at the preserve, which is home to creeks, oak woodlands, marshes and underwater lands.
79 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-734-6360, cutchogue.librarycalendar.com
ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS
Valentine’s Earrings with Lisa
Friday, February 3, 11 a.m.–12 p.m.
Learn to make heart-shaped earrings with wires and tools at the Riverhead Free Library. Materials are provided, but pre-registration is required.
330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228, riverhead.librarycalendar.com
Valentine Tin with Paper and Roses
Tuesday, February 7, 6-7:30 p.m.
Head on over to the Southold Library to learn to make a heart-shaped pin with paper roses as well as a vinyl sentiment made with a Cricut machine. Register ahead of time online.
53705 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org
Adults 21+ Roller Skating
Wednesday, February 8, 5–8 p.m.
If you love getting around on four wheels, get out and about for an adults-only skate night in Greenport. Tickets are $10 for skaters and $5 for non-skaters and rentals are available.
102 3rd Street, Greenport. greenportamericanlegion.org/gdc-roller-skate-rink
Walk-In Yoga
Wednesday, February 8, 5:15–6:45 p.m.
Stop by the Mattituck-Laurel Library to learn about postural alignment, breathing and relaxation with Rosemary Martilotta. Drop-in classes are $20, or you can pay $90 for the entire series.
13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurel.librarycalendar.com
NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS
Horizon
On view through March 5
Don’t miss the works of artists within the East End community exploring depth and space through the horizontal line at East End Arts.
133 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-0900, eastendarts.org/horizon
