3 Rust Crew Members Sue Alec Baldwin for Emotional Damage Related to Fatal Shooting

According to Variety, three members of the Rust crew sued Amagansett resident Alec Baldwin and the producers of the film on Feb. 27, alleging that as a result of the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins, they have suffered anxiety and symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Dolly operator Ross Addiego, set costumer Doran Curtin and key grip Reese Prince, were in the church building near Baldwin at the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico, when Baldwin’s gun went off, hitting Hutchins and Joel Souza, the film’s director.

Although prosecutors charged Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly firing the weapon while it was pointed at Hutchins, he denies pulling the trigger. According to the lawsuit, all three plaintiffs say they suffered “blast injuries” from the piercing sound of the shot.