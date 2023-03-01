Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Alec Baldwin Pleads Not Guilty in Fatal Rust Shooting

On Feb. 23, Alec Baldwin pleaded not guilty in the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust in October 2021.

The Amagansett resident submitted his plea a day before his arraignment was scheduled to take place. The court ordered the actor to not be allowed to drink alcoholic beverages, possess firearms or other dangerous weapons, or have conversations with potential witnesses, unless they are discussing the filming of Rust, reports Variety.

Filming is set to be completed this spring at the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana. The ranch, which opened in June 2020, has a set that is designed to film westerns.

Richard Gray, Carter Boehm, and Colin Davis, who founded the film ranch, released the following statement, reports the New York Daily News: “The dedication and passion of the entire ‘Rust’ production team to honor Halyna’s vision has deeply moved us,” they said. “We’ve learned so much about Halyna as a friend and colleague, the depth of her artistry, and the lasting impact she had on so many. We are honored to play a role in the realization of her vision and to carry forward her inspiring legacy through championing her film.”.