Recipe: Bird on the Roof’s Soft Scramble Toast

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A wise man once said that all happiness depends on a leisurely breakfast. If that’s the case, then Bird on the Roof on South Elmwood Avenue in Montauk is happiness on demand. Executive Chef Marco Martinez-Perez’s soft scramble toast recipe is spectacular. We’re counting down the days until the spring comes and we can dine in person at Bird on the Roof!

Ingredients:

– Fresh thick-cut white bread

– Pastured eggs

– Basil oil

– Chives

– Sea salt

– Young burrata

– Avocado

Directions:

1. While bread is toasting, scramble eggs on low heat, constantly turning.

2. Place eggs on toasted bread, top with burrata, drizzle of basil oil, pinch of salt, and garnish with chives.

3. Place sliced avocado on side.

To keep tabs on Bird on the Roof’s seasonal opening date, visit birdontheroof.com